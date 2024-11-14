Sporting Life
Neil Robertson was a guest on the Talking Snooker Podcast
Neil Robertson

Snooker results: Neil Robertson beats Judd Trump 6-4 in Champion of Champions

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Thu November 14, 2024 · 5h ago

Neil Robertson reached the Champions of Champions semi-finals after beating Judd Trump 6-4 in Bolton.

The Australian will play Welshman Mark Williams in the last four.

Trump made the breakthrough in style with a neat 69 break, but Robertson replied in a strong fashion, reeling off the next three frames with breaks of 90, 84 and 59.

Back came Trump in the fifth to cut the deficit with an impressive 70 break and he was on level terms at 3-3 when he edged Robertson out by 12 points.

Robertson regained the advantage and went two frames in front, coming out on top after a mammoth 56-minute frame to put himself one away from victory.

But Trump grabbed the next to prolong the contest, only for Robertson to steal the match with a five-point win in the 10th frame.

Trump had earlier beaten Ding Junhui 4-0 as Robertson saw off Ali Carter 4-3.

Robertson told World Snooker Tour: "It was an incredible game. Judd showed all of the qualities he’s had throughout his whole career.

"His safety play and discipline was incredible. I matched it with him and stayed with him.

"That blue is definitely one of the highlight shots of my career, in terms of the pressure and everything that was at stake on it.

"I just tried to leave myself a shot at the blue. There aren’t many players that would take that on."

