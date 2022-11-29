Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career - and his second of the season - during the the Scottish Open while his also produced an outrageous plant off a cushion.

A day after Ronnie O'Sullivan hit the headlines for the second fastest century break of all time, the crowds at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh were treated to another masterclass of snooker. His fantastic 147 came in the very first frame of his first-round clash with Mitchell Mann and puts him in position to pocket the £5,000 high break prize on offer this week. Trump did look in trouble when out of position on the final pink but a fantastic recovery allowed him to complete the 182nd official maximum in snooker history and Mann swiftly responded with a handshake - unlike O'Sullivan in the Champion of Champions final.

Judd Trump hits an UNBELIEVABLE 8th career 147 at Scottish Open | Eurosport Snooker

Trump made a break of 62 in the second frame before winning it following a protracted safety battle on the colours. The 33-year-old also took the third frame 67-33 and sealed his second consecutive 4-0 victory with a break of 107 that included a remarkable plant off a cushion.

Judd Trump's plant off a cushion is ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/RfK4lr7iXo — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 29, 2022

Afterwards Trump was asked when he knew a 147 was on and he told Eurosport: "When he played safe, when he left the first red. I thought the balls were nice." O'Sullivan said: "I could just tell early on in the break, he was just getting perfect [placement] on everything. You just think ‘okay his touch is really, really good’ and once he went into the reds about 56 I just couldn’t see him not making it. "He wasn’t out of position, it was a fantastic break, cue ball on a bit of string. That’s just unbelievable." Jimmy White added: “Players love making breaks. To make breaks you can be playing okay but to make 147s you have to be playing really well. And he’s been saying that he’s really been playing well in practice, even though he hasn’t won any tournaments, as Ronnie said pre-match it’s only matter of time and patience and it shows how well he is cueing. "He was never really in trouble, the last red was his only difficult shot but the pink was lovely."

😲 Judd Trump reveals he was 14 when he made his first maximum break in a tournament.



🤣 Ronnie O'Sullivan responds: "I was 15, I was old!"pic.twitter.com/azE0Fb1xkk — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) November 29, 2022

Another Scottish success story Also on Tuesday, a good start to the week for the home players in general continued with Scott Donaldson's 4-0 whitewash of Shaun Murphy. It came a day after Fraser Patrick knocked out defending champion Luca Brecel, while John Higgins had also made it through despite some patchy form coming in. Graeme Dott threatened to join them in round three only to lose a decider to Joe Perry, but Donaldson produced one of the results of the day to win convincingly, three fifty-plus breaks including an opening 93 giving the former world champion little to work with. Ding Junhui built on his encouraging signs in York with a 4-2 win against Mark Joyce and Kyren Wilson took his held over match with Ng On Yee 4-0, while Joe O'Connor claimed the scalp of Zhao Xintong, winning 4-3.