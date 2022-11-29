A day after Ronnie O'Sullivan hit the headlines for the second fastest century break of all time, the crowds at the Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh were treated to another masterclass of snooker.

His fantastic 147 came in the very first frame of his clash with Mitchell Mann and puts him in position to pocket the £5,000 high break prize on offer this week.

Trump did look in trouble when out of position on the final pink but a fantastic recovery allowed him to complete the 182nd official maximum in snooker history and Mann swiftly responded with a handshake - unlike O'Sullivan in the Champion of Champions final.