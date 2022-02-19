RONNIE O'SULLIVAN has been making the headlines for non-snooker reasons in the last few days but, as always, the six-time world champion is at his most dangerous when a wounded animal and he can win his second title of the season at the European Masters next week.

O’Sullivan’s split from long-time fiancée Laila Rouass was announced on Wednesday and while ordinarily, personal issues such as this would generally coincide with a downturn in a player’s form, O’Sullivan has so often been at his best when faced with adversity and asked to defy the odds.

In 2013 O’Sullivan won his fifth world title despite not having played a competitive match all season, while he famously triumphed at the Masters four years earlier with a new cue he used for the first time only an hour before his opening match.

Just before Christmas, O’Sullivan came from 7-5 behind to beat Neil Robertson in the final of the World Grand Prix, breaking a run of five final defeats in a row. Not long prior to that victory, arch rival Judd Trump had suggested that O’Sullivan 'couldn’t win an event to save his life'.

O’Sullivan has generally produced on the table when having something to prove, or when snooker can provide an escape from life’s trials and tribulations, and that is one of a few reasons why I’m expecting a bold show from him at the European Masters.

In-form O'Sullivan in the mix again

Another reason – and probably the fundamental one – is the overall body of O'Sullivan's form, this season and in the previous campaign.

While O’Sullivan might have suffered a rare blank last term, he remained remarkably consistent and almost impossible to beat until the latter stages of tournaments. Even when not at his sparkling best, his all-round game remains too much for most players on the tour and evidence of that is the fact that he has made four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and won one an event already this season. Perhaps he isn’t wowing quite as often as he used to, but O'Sullivan is still proving very hard to beat. That he currently sits fourth on the 1 Year Ranking List is testament to that.

Furthermore, O’Sullivan has also demonstrated an ability to still be able to take down the best in big matches. He is one of the few men who has been able to stop the irresistible Robertson when he has been playing well, while he turned his poor recent head-to-head record with Trump on its head with a dazzling display at the Players Championship only a matter of days ago. O’Sullivan was outstanding in that match, playing as well as he has for some time.