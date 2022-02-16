The actress, who is best known for her portrayals of Amber Gates in Footballers' Wives and Sahira Shah in Holby City, wrote on Twitter: "After nearly ten years of love and memories, Ronnie & I have parted ways. Peace & love to you all. Laila X."

O'Sullivan started dating Rouass back in 2012 before getting engaged in February 2013, but they never got married or had children together.

Speaking in 2019, Rouass said: "I’d have to really gear myself up for a wedding. At the moment we’ve put it on the back burner and we’re enjoying our time so there’s no rush. It becomes a bit more important as you get older for legal reasons but for now we’re OK."

The Rocket himself added at the time: "I’m sure we will get round to it. We’re very casual and laid-back about the whole thing anyway. When it happens, it will happen. I love her, I love her company, I admire her. She’s good for me in many ways and understands me and the business and gets it and what I go through."

Rouass has often been seen cheering O'Sullivan on during the latter part of his incredible career that is showing only very few signs of slowing down in terms of title collection.

Since they started dating he has won three of his five World Championships (2012, 2013, 2019), three of his record seven UK Championships and three of his seven Masters crowns as well as countless other ranking titles.

They met when Rouass was house-hunting and ended up viewing his property.

She told the Irish Times back in 2019: "It happened by accident. I was shown around Ronnie's house by his father, who told his son about meeting me. Ronnie called the estate agent, a friend of mine, and asked me out via her. When she said he was a snooker player, I said, 'Yeah, but what does he do for a living?'

"I'd never heard of him because sport doesn't interest me at all, although Ronnie's won me over to snooker."

Rouass has one daughter, Inez (2007), whom she had with former partner Nasir Khan while O'Sullivan's three children are Taylor-Ann Magnus (1996) from a two-year relationship with Sally Magnus, and Lily (born 2006) and Ronnie Jr (born 2007) from a relationship with Jo Langley.