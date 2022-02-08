Ronnie O’Sullivan delivered a performance for the ages in the first round of the Players Championship, beating Judd Trump 6-3 in their eagerly-anticipated clash in Wolverhampton.

Trump has largely got the better of their recent matches – winning five out of the last six meetings – but he couldn’t keep pace with his older rival who made a blistering start and stayed in top gear throughout. O’Sullivan immediately looked in the mood when putting together a typically silky break of 90 in the opening frame, though when Trump hit straight back, it seemed the contest would go the distance. As it was, O’Sullivan produced a standard of snooker that only he has been able to consistently reach in the history of the game, punishing Trump when he couldn’t put the third frame to bed despite building a 52-point lead – a clearance of 83 every inch vintage O’Sullivan. 2-1 soon became 3-1 as O’Sullivan floated around the table with all the swagger of old, picking and nudging his way to what looked certain to be his first century of the evening, only for a missed red on 99 to draw groans from the packed crowd. The mid-session interval came at a good time for Trump, but even though a break of 69 reduced his deficit to a single frame, he just couldn’t land a telling blow on O’Sullivan whose reply of 62 allowed him to claim the sixth frame and move two clear once more. O’Sullivan finally had reason to grimace when failing to punish another Trump mistake in the following frame, though any hopes of a rousing comeback failed to materialise. Instead, O’Sullivan added the finishes touches to his masterclass, a sublime break of 127 – surprisingly the only century of the night – putting him within touching distance of victory, one that was confirmed when he added a fluent run of 52 moments later.

Ronnie O'Sullivan celebrates his victory

A warm hand shake and a few words were offered from Trump in defeat, but O’Sullivan had stolen the show on a memorable night that reminded fans that he remains king of the snooker castle. Hawkins takes revenge on Zhao Barry Hawkins' excellent season continued when he produced an accomplished display to beat Zhao Xintong 6-3. Hawkins was no match for Zhao when they met in the semi-finals of the UK Championship back in December, the Chinese star lifting the trophy at a canter a day later, but it was the 42-year-old who held sway on this occasion, running out a deserved winner. Zhao certainly had his chances and will wonder what might have been having looked sure to level the scores at 4-4 when building a handy lead in the eighth frame, only to misjudge an adventurous plant and leave the door open for Hawkins to move in on victory.