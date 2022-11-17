It was at this point that Murphy interjected to O’Sullivan: "If you don't like it as much as you say you don't, why do you keep coming?"

Doherty had up until that point taken to the lead role along with presenter Hazel Irvine in trying to elicit a more enthusiastic response from the seven-time UK Championship winner, but Murphy could not hide his frustration any longer.

O’Sullivan said ‘I feel flat’ and ‘I don’t really want to play snooker at the moment’, comments that clearly rankled with Murphy who was sat alongside Ken Doherty in the BBC studio.

Murphy – world champion in 2005 and now mixing playing with working as a pundit for the BBC – couldn’t hide his frustration at O’Sullivan’s post-match comments after his 6-2 win over Matthew Stevens in round one of the ongoing UK Championship in York.

Murphy didn't stop there, doubling down on his position in his post-match press conference after his own win over David Gilbert on Tuesday and arguing the likes of O'Sullivan and others should be doing more to promote the sport, instead of dragging it down.

He added: "It's extremely irritating. Ronnie, in particular, has one of the biggest platforms in the world. I just wish he would use it to help make the game better.

"It does sometimes feel that most of the tour are pulling in a similar direction and others – and he’s not on his own – are just out for themselves.

"The apathy on tour is disgusting – the lack of desire to actually want to get involved and make positive change for this game."

Murphy also pointed out that while O'Sullivan may be in the enviable position of not needing to worry about results and prize money, there are many more to whom success on the table means everything.

"I don’t have the CV of O’Sullivan, I don’t have what I assume must be an incredible amount of wealth. He comes from an incredibly wealthy background and grew up in incredible wealth.

"Most of the tour don’t come from that world.

"It’s okay for him and people like him, that have cabinet after cabinet of trophies, to say how little the game means to them, but for the rest of us it means an awful lot.

"But I'm only 40 and remember the village I grew up in, and know the life I would have had but for this game that saved me from a life of complete anonymity. I will never ever forget that.

"Most of us come from a very working-class background, that side of the street. To not get involved properly and try and make the game better is pretty poor."