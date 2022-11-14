Ronnie O'Sullivan made short work of Matthew Stevens in their first-round clash at the UK Championship in York, breezing into the last 16 with a 6-2 victory.

Having impressed in qualifying for the Barbican, Stevens will be frustrated to have turned in an error-strewn performance when the TV cameras arrived, O'Sullivan barely having to get out of second gear to wrap up a comfortable win. Stevens had a foothold in the match when the first two frames were shared, but O'Sullivan stamped his authority on proceedings by putting together breaks of 94 and 107 to lead 3-1 at the mid-session interval. Despite losing a scrappy frame five, O'Sullivan was then able to pick up the pieces thereafter as Stevens' game unravelled and his afternoon turned into one of frustration. A poor break off at the start of the sixth frame allowed O'Sullivan to extend his lead to 4-2 with a silky run of 73, and he dominated the next frame to move within one of the winning line. A couple of stunning pots towards the end of his match-sealing break in frame eight allowed the world champion to sign off with a century (102), the contest brought swiftly to a close as O'Sullivan made the perfect start to his bid for an eighth UK Championship title.

O'Sullivan told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "As long as the fans are happy, then we’re all good. If I got beat 6-0, never potted a ball, they’d have still been happy. So, I’m not really concerned about it. "I’m very happy with where I am, everything’s great. I come here, play, hit balls. If I get smashed first round like I did against Alex Ursenbacher or David Grace, it really doesn’t matter to me. "It actually was a really pleasant surprise, I was able to get home a bit early, do a bit of Eurosport. If I want to be in the business of snooker, I’ve got to pot a few balls." Toilet trouble for departing Williams Jamie Clarke secured one of the biggest results of his career with a 6-3 victory over Mark Williams, who became the sixth seed to depart the competition since Saturday. Williams struggled throughout the match with illness, at one point leaving mid-frame to use the toilet. "I've felt better playing a snooker match, I've got to be honest, but let's take nothing away from Jamie," said Williams. "He played quite well and deserved to win."

As for what was bothering him, Williams suggested food poisoning was the culprit. "I went out there with a pair of boxers on - by frame three, they were gone," he added. "It's disappointing because I've been practicing hard and hitting the ball really well, but when you go out there and you're shaking like a leaf, you've no chance. I tried, but no chance." Clarke was delighted to beat 'a hero of mine' and held his nerve brilliantly in a half-century break which sealed the win. On the other table on Monday night, Stuart Bingham beat Liam Highfield 6-2.

Zhou edges decider with Yan Earlier in the day, Zhou Yuelong came through a fine tussle with compatriot Yan Bingtao, eventually winning 6-5 in a match of changing fortunes. Zhou flew out of the blocks with breaks of 128 and 90, only for Yan to peg him back by edging the next two frames. Yan then turned the contest on its head by claiming three of the next four frames, aided by contributions of 97, 62 and 81, to lead 5-3. However, Zhou rallied bravely to take the match to a decider, before landing the knockout blow in a frame where both players had their chances to set up a last-16 clash with O'Sullivan.