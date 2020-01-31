Meetings

16:50 Pau Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • De Pau Handicap
  • 1m 4f, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€10,500.002nd€4,200.003rd€3,149.004th€2,100.005th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:55:57
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Golden Bridge22
710-4OR: CD
28/1
T: C GourdainJ: A Mekouche (9)
2
(3)
Sweet Mambo21
69-13OR: CD
13/2
T: D De WatrigantJ: M Eon (3)
3
(15)
Win Boyb21
79-9OR: D
10/1
T: O TrigodetJ: I Mendizabal
4
(11)
Syrah Malpic41
59-7OR: CD
10/1
T: P SogorbJ: A Crastus
5
(4)
Catch Dream21
89-6OR: CD
12/1
T: Mlle C BoninJ: C Cadel
6
(16)
French Plaisir21
89-6OR: C
15/2
T: Mlle C BoninJ: M Forest
7
(10)
Fuenteesteis7
69-6OR: C
10/1
T: R LopezJ: R Sousa Ferreira
8
(8)
Galileo's Angelv21
59-6OR: D
28/1
T: D MorissonJ: A Subias (6)
9
(6)
Solitary Man21
59-2OR:
5/2
T: F PardonJ: M Meyer (7)
10
(9)
Mythagov21
58-12OR:
11/1
T: C GourdainJ: M Foulon
11
(13)
Certaldov21
68-9OR: D
9/1
T: F PardonJ: J Auge
12
(5)
High Sage81
68-9OR:
40/1
T: C SorignetJ: A Werle
13
(7)
Flashy29
58-6OR: D
50/1
T: W WaltonJ: A Gavilan
14
(2)
Monsieurbrunb21
68-5OR: CD
10/1
T: P Y MassoubreJ: M Lanave (3)
15
(12)
Akinathor Game21
58-5OR:
16/1
T: L LarrigadeJ: D Santiago (3)
16
(14)
Princess Soleil21
58-5OR:
33/1
T: J MorelJ: Lily Le Pemp (3)

Betting

Forecast

Solitary Man (5/2), Sweet Mambo (13/2), French Plaisir (15/2), Certaldo (9/1), Syrah Malpic (10/1), Monsieurbrun (10/1), Fuenteesteis (10/1), Win Boy (10/1), Mythago (11/1), Catch Dream (12/1), Akinathor Game (16/1), Galileo's Angel (28/1), Golden Bridge (28/1), Princess Soleil (33/1), High Sage (40/1), Flashy (50/1)

