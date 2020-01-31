Meetings
16:50 Pau Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
710-4OR: CD
28/1
2
(3)
69-13OR: CD
13/2
3
(15)
Win Boyb21
79-9OR: D
10/1
4
(11)
59-7OR: CD
10/1
5
(4)
89-6OR: CD
12/1
6
(16)
89-6OR: C
15/2
7
(10)
69-6OR: C
10/1
8
(8)
59-6OR: D
28/1
9
(6)
59-2OR:
5/2
10
(9)
Mythagov21
58-12OR:
11/1
11
(13)
Certaldov21
68-9OR: D
9/1
12
(5)
68-9OR:
40/1
13
(7)
Flashy29
58-6OR: D
50/1
14
(2)
Monsieurbrunb21
68-5OR: CD
10/1
15
(12)
58-5OR:
16/1
16
(14)
58-5OR:
33/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Solitary Man (5/2), Sweet Mambo (13/2), French Plaisir (15/2), Certaldo (9/1), Syrah Malpic (10/1), Monsieurbrun (10/1), Fuenteesteis (10/1), Win Boy (10/1), Mythago (11/1), Catch Dream (12/1), Akinathor Game (16/1), Galileo's Angel (28/1), Golden Bridge (28/1), Princess Soleil (33/1), High Sage (40/1), Flashy (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed