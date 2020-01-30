Meetings

19:00 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • tote Is Back Handicap (Class 6)
  • 5f, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£2,846.002nd£847.003rd£423.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:59.07sOff time:19:00:51
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(6)
Guardia Svizzerah6
69-8OR: 56CD
3/1
T: Roger FellJ: Callum Rodriguez

Back to form when runner-up at Wolverhampton earlier this month, but that creditable effort is sandwiched by poor runs, and this gelding is not as reliable as he once was.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(9)
Supersededb13
49-7OR: 55BFD
7/1
T: J ButlerJ: L Morris

Won twice at Wolverhampton last year, and ran better than he has for a while when 1¼L third of 8 to Cuban Spirit at Lingfield last time. Needs to build on that, but fairly treated if doing so, and blinkers back on now.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(12)
Emily's Seap117
49-5OR: 53
33/1
T: J BaldingJ: Lewis Edmunds

Placed on her first three starts for Marco Botti, but seems to have lost her way, offering little on sole for Nick Littmoden, and again down the field on debut for new yard last time. Cheekpieces tried now.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Jorvik Prince59
69-0OR: 48CD
11/4
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Major leap of faith in this one after the way he ran last time when failing to beat a single rival at Wolverhampton, but well treated on his best form, and interesting if attracting support on debut for shrewd new yard here.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(10)
Murqaabp11
48-13OR: 47
20/1
T: J BaldingJ: Izzy Clifton (7)

Won a seller at Thirsk in 2019, and has not been beaten far in a couple of runs at Wolverhampton this year. Yet to win a handicap, but can be competitive off a basement mark.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(3)
Spenny's Lass12
58-13OR: 47
11/4
T: J RyanJ: Hollie Doyle

Just one win in 35 starts to date, so perhaps not wise to get carried away by her latest second to Deeds Not Words over 6f here last time. That did represent a return to form, though, and the drop to 5f should not be a hindrance..

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
(4)
Alaskan Bay12
58-12OR: 46D
12/1
T: Rae GuestJ: Rob Hornby

Best recent effort when a close fourth of 9 at Lingfield on her return, but failed to match that effort here next time. Claims if finding best form, but risky.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(8)
Carla Koala11
48-12OR: 46
66/1
T: A G NewcombeJ: K T O'Neill

No impact in handicaps for Natalie Lloyd-Beavis, and a change of stables did nothing to improve her last time, finishing last of 11 at Wolverhampton 11 days ago.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
(1)
Kyllukeyb111
78-12OR: 45CD
14/1
T: C WallisJ: William Carson

Awarded a race over C&D last season, and several creditable efforts in a mixed card since. Didn't shape too badly at Wolverhampton last time, and tried in blinkers (0-11 in a visor) now.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
11
(7)
Sandy Heartbeat512
48-12OR: 45
66/1
T: D K IvoryJ: Joey Haynes

Didn't show much in varied company as a juvenile before missing 2019, and makes very little appeal returning from a lengthy lay-off.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(5)
Sing Bertiet5
48-12OR: 45
16/1
T: D ShawJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Place claims with a repeat of his C&D fourth in December, but that is a bit of a standout, and he's failed to beat a rival on his last two starts.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

4
(11)
Cuban Spirit13
59-3OR: 51
T: L CarterJ: Callum Shepherd

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Jorvik Prince (11/4), Spenny's Lass (11/4), Guardia Svizzera (3/1), Cuban Spirit (10/3), Superseded (7/1), Alaskan Bay (12/1), Kyllukey (14/1), Sing Bertie (16/1), Murqaab (20/1), Emily's Sea (33/1), Carla Koala (66/1), Sandy Heartbeat (66/1)

Verdict

Not many of these are totally reliable, but plenty are fairly handicapped on their best form, notably Jorvik Prince, who makes his debut for Mick Appleby, and Spenny's Lass, who was runner-up here last time, and now gets the Hollie Doyle treatment. The vote, however, goes to SUPERSEDED, who was also back to form last time, and has blinkers on for just the second time here.
  1. Superseded
  2. Spenny's Lass
  3. Jorvik Prince

Video Replay

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4/5
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10/1
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
16/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
16/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 16m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 37m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex