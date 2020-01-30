19:00 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020
Back to form when runner-up at Wolverhampton earlier this month, but that creditable effort is sandwiched by poor runs, and this gelding is not as reliable as he once was.
Won twice at Wolverhampton last year, and ran better than he has for a while when 1¼L third of 8 to Cuban Spirit at Lingfield last time. Needs to build on that, but fairly treated if doing so, and blinkers back on now.
Placed on her first three starts for Marco Botti, but seems to have lost her way, offering little on sole for Nick Littmoden, and again down the field on debut for new yard last time. Cheekpieces tried now.
Major leap of faith in this one after the way he ran last time when failing to beat a single rival at Wolverhampton, but well treated on his best form, and interesting if attracting support on debut for shrewd new yard here.
Won a seller at Thirsk in 2019, and has not been beaten far in a couple of runs at Wolverhampton this year. Yet to win a handicap, but can be competitive off a basement mark.
Just one win in 35 starts to date, so perhaps not wise to get carried away by her latest second to Deeds Not Words over 6f here last time. That did represent a return to form, though, and the drop to 5f should not be a hindrance..
Best recent effort when a close fourth of 9 at Lingfield on her return, but failed to match that effort here next time. Claims if finding best form, but risky.
No impact in handicaps for Natalie Lloyd-Beavis, and a change of stables did nothing to improve her last time, finishing last of 11 at Wolverhampton 11 days ago.
Awarded a race over C&D last season, and several creditable efforts in a mixed card since. Didn't shape too badly at Wolverhampton last time, and tried in blinkers (0-11 in a visor) now.
Didn't show much in varied company as a juvenile before missing 2019, and makes very little appeal returning from a lengthy lay-off.
Place claims with a repeat of his C&D fourth in December, but that is a bit of a standout, and he's failed to beat a rival on his last two starts.
Betting
Forecast
Jorvik Prince (11/4), Spenny's Lass (11/4), Guardia Svizzera (3/1), Cuban Spirit (10/3), Superseded (7/1), Alaskan Bay (12/1), Kyllukey (14/1), Sing Bertie (16/1), Murqaab (20/1), Emily's Sea (33/1), Carla Koala (66/1), Sandy Heartbeat (66/1)
Verdict
- Superseded
- Spenny's Lass
- Jorvik Prince
