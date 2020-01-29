20:15 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020
Recorded his first success on the AW at Newcastle (1m4½f) on his penultimate start in an 11 runner field, justifying going off as the 11/4 favourite. Was unable to follow that up at this course (1m4f) as he was eighth of nine. One to consider.
His sole victory so far came over this distance at Chelmsford in October 2017. Has not appeared since finishing third of six at Worcester in a 2m7f maiden hurdle in September 2018. Set for his first run for his new yard. Best to watch.
On for a hat-trick bid here following victories at Wolverhampton over 1m6f and 2m½f respectively. He stayed on well in the closing stages last time. Has been raised 3lb in the weights but he has a great chance of continuing his winning run.
Is on a long losing run which goes back to December 2017 when he was successful on the AW at Lingfield (2m). Has been well held on his last three outings, including latest when he was 11th of 15 at Warwick (2m3f) over hurdles. Others appeal more.
His form over the last couple of years has been largely disappointing. He was back on the Flat at Newcastle (1m4½f) earlier this month where he had to settle for seventh of 11. Up in distance now. Will need to improve.
Is still a maiden after 10 starts across both codes. He was only a neck away in second place of 11 last time in a 2m1½f handicap hurdle at Fontwell. Looks to be off a workable mark. One to think about.
Has been successful twice in his last three starts. His latest victory came over 1m6f at Chelmsford where he got up in the last few strides to score by a neck. Has gone up just 2lb. Worth considering to follow up.
0-16 so far on the track. She was eighth of 12 on her return to the Flat last time out at this course (1m4f) after going off at 33/1. Has been eased 2lb in the weights. Needs to improve to break her maiden.
Her sole success to date came early in her career at Newcastle (1m). She came very close to victory on her penultimate outing when she was second of 12 at Lingfield (2m) on the AW. Was well held on her last run at this C&D. Others are preferred.
Prevailed at this course over 1m4f two runs ago. Was fancied to follow it up at Chelmsford (1m2f) as he went off as the 7/2 co-favourite but finished fourth of 12. Stepping up in trip again. One to think about.
Remains a maiden after 14 appearances. Was seventh of 10 last time out at Southwell (1m6f). Has been eased 3lb and is back up in distance. Will need to produce much more to get off the mark here.
Was successful over fences at Fontwell (2m2f) on his penultimate outing. Returned to the Flat at this course over 1m4f on his latest appearance but he could only finish 11th of 12 runners. Others stand out more.
Has been successful just once so far in his career and that was when he came out on top at Nottingham (1m2f) last April. Was a long way off the winner on his latest outing at Chelmsford (1m6f) as he was ninth of 11. Needs to improve.
Is 0-15 in her career so far but she has hit the frame on a number of occasions. She was 2¼L away last time out at Wolverhampton (1m6f) when she was fifth of 11. Not one to ignore off this latest mark.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Ignatius (3/1), Que Quieres (7/2), Capricorn Prince (13/2), Sinndarella (8/1), Butterfield (8/1), Accessor (11/1), Sweet Nature (12/1), River Dart (14/1), Moonlit Sea (20/1), Finisher (33/1), Strictly Art (40/1), Black Prince (40/1), Principia (66/1), Sir Dylan (100/1)
Verdict
- Butterfield
- Accessor
- Que Quieres
