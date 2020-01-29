Meetings
16:17 Cagnes-sur-Mer Wed 29 January 2020
1
(5)
Kailynb11
79-6OR: C
12/1
2
(6)
69-5OR: D
13/2
3
(10)
49-5OR:
14/1
4
(12)
Speedb11
59-4OR: D
14/1
5
(3)
Le Pinb34
79-3OR: D
7/2
6
(4)
Hodeng26
49-3OR:
8/1
7
(1)
79-2OR: CD
16/1
8
(8)
59-1OR: CD
7/2
9
(7)
Kenfay25
78-13OR:
25/1
10
(13)
88-12OR: D
25/1
11
(2)
58-12OR:
33/1
12
(11)
88-11OR: D
8/1
13
(14)
58-5OR: D
8/1
14
(9)
48-2OR:
20/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Le Pin (7/2), Blocking Bet (7/2), Cavan Joa (13/2), Mejaen (8/1), Kenohope (8/1), Hodeng (8/1), Kailyn (12/1), Speed (14/1), Kenmor (14/1), Mesha One (16/1), Lady Arkadina (20/1), Pantomime (25/1), Kenfay (25/1), Princess Gold (33/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
