Meetings

15:47 Cagnes-sur-Mer Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • San Remo Handicap
  • 7f 209y, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€11,970.002nd€3,800.003rd€1,900.004th€1,330.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:48:10
1
(13)
He Will Callv119
49-6OR:
5/1
T: F VermeulenJ: C Soumillon
2
(9)
Drosay14
49-5OR:
11/2
T: G AlimpinisisJ: A Chesneau
3
(5)
Neelakurinji14
49-4OR:
9/2
T: F ForesiJ: F Foresi
4
(7)
Newmillenium Angelv20
49-4OR:
20/1
T: K BorgelJ: E Hardouin
5
(2)
Adeliz15
49-2OR:
20/1
T: M RulecJ: A Hamelin
6
(16)
Myboygilles26
49-1OR:
12/1
T: N CaulleryJ: V Cheminaud
7
(4)
New Dream20
48-12OR:
12/1
T: C MartinonJ: D Santiago (3)
8
(10)
Mazeltofv8
48-11OR:
4/1
T: C EscuderJ: M Guyon
9
(1)
Lantin37
48-10OR:
7/1
T: L RovisseJ: A Pouchin (3)
10
(15)
L'alexander16
48-10OR:
22/1
T: M KrebsJ: M Berto
11
(3)
Tagda11
48-9OR:
25/1
T: Mlle M HenryJ: S Chuette (7)
12
(8)
Cheeky Traou Land48
48-7OR:
28/1
T: F BoualemJ: M Forest
13
(14)
Dionysos212
48-7OR:
28/1
T: Y BonnefoyJ: A Nicco (7)
14
(12)
Conicstripv34
48-4OR:
14/1
T: C EscuderJ: A Crastus
15
(11)
Hamper14
48-0OR:
20/1
T: K BorgelJ: M Waldhauser (3)
16
(6)
Makenjar14
48-0OR:
9/1
T: M KrebsJ: A Orani

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mazeltof (4/1), Neelakurinji (9/2), He Will Call (5/1), Drosay (11/2), Lantin (7/1), Makenjar (9/1), Myboygilles (12/1), New Dream (12/1), Conicstrip (14/1), Newmillenium Angel (20/1), Hamper (20/1), Adeliz (20/1), L'alexander (22/1), Tagda (25/1), Cheeky Traou Land (28/1), Dionysos (28/1)

