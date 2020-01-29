Meetings
15:47 Cagnes-sur-Mer Wed 29 January 2020
1
(13)
He Will Callv119
49-6OR:
5/1
2
(9)
Drosay14
49-5OR:
11/2
3
(5)
49-4OR:
9/2
4
(7)
49-4OR:
20/1
5
(2)
Adeliz15
49-2OR:
20/1
6
(16)
49-1OR:
12/1
7
(4)
48-12OR:
12/1
8
(10)
Mazeltofv8
48-11OR:
4/1
9
(1)
Lantin37
48-10OR:
7/1
10
(15)
48-10OR:
22/1
11
(3)
Tagda11
48-9OR:
25/1
12
(8)
48-7OR:
28/1
13
(14)
Dionysos212
48-7OR:
28/1
14
(12)
Conicstripv34
48-4OR:
14/1
15
(11)
Hamper14
48-0OR:
20/1
16
(6)
Makenjar14
48-0OR:
9/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Mazeltof (4/1), Neelakurinji (9/2), He Will Call (5/1), Drosay (11/2), Lantin (7/1), Makenjar (9/1), Myboygilles (12/1), New Dream (12/1), Conicstrip (14/1), Newmillenium Angel (20/1), Hamper (20/1), Adeliz (20/1), L'alexander (22/1), Tagda (25/1), Cheeky Traou Land (28/1), Dionysos (28/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
