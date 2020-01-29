Meetings
12:15 Cagnes-sur-Mer Wed 29 January 2020
1
(2)
49-6OR: D
2/5
2
(1)
Indyco15
59-6OR: D
10/1
3
(4)
69-6OR: CD
7/1
4
(7)
Cashbagv15
69-4OR: D
25/1
5
(6)
Diwan Senorab15
78-13OR: CD
11/1
6
(3)
68-13OR: 107CD
13/2
7
(5)
48-10OR:
40/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Rocquemont (2/5), Gris D'Argent (13/2), Carlton Choice (7/1), Indyco (10/1), Diwan Senora (11/1), Cashbag (25/1), Shanghaizhengchang (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed