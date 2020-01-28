Meetings
13:42 Pau Tue 28 January 2020
1
(15)
Deemahv1
59-5OR:
20/1
2
(12)
Saajidv69
48-13OR:
14/1
3
(11)
48-13OR:
14/1
4
(1)
48-13OR:
9/1
5
(13)
Joskio59
48-13OR:
7/2
6
(10)
48-13OR:
11/2
8
(9)
Spencerv69
48-13OR:
25/1
9
(7)
Al Mahbooba189
48-9OR:
11/2
10
(2)
48-9OR:
25/1
11
(4)
48-9OR:
9/2
12
(5)
48-9OR:
16/1
13
(6)
48-9OR:
33/1
14
(3)
48-9OR:
33/1
15
(14)
Mashaatv1
48-9OR:
20/1
16
(16)
48-5OR:
7/1
Non-Runners
7
(8)
Alsayyad144
48-13OR: -
T: P SogorbJ: J Grosjean
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Joskio (7/2), Snan (9/2), Jugurtha De Monlau (11/2), Al Mahbooba (11/2), Chafika (7/1), Zulfakkar (9/1), Gohar Du Breuil (14/1), Saajid (14/1), M Almaysam (16/1), Alsayyad (16/1), Deemah (20/1), Mashaat (20/1), Reehab (25/1), Spencer (25/1), Gaia Du Paon (33/1), Tidjania Oula (33/1)
