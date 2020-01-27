Meetings
14:17 Cagnes-sur-Mer Mon 27 January 2020
1
(10)
Bissin23
69-6OR: D
12/1
2
(1)
Ode One53
69-5OR:
14/1
3
(6)
59-5OR:
3/1
4
(13)
Rozanneb13
59-4OR:
16/1
5
(12)
Le Ring13
109-3OR: D
11/2
6
(3)
Dark Roadv13
79-2OR: D
8/1
7
(15)
89-2OR: D
8/1
8
(9)
Frizzantov14
59-2OR: D
14/1
9
(4)
79-1OR:
14/1
10
(11)
Molesne Chopv14
99-1OR: CD
12/1
11
(5)
Mirasol13
79-1OR: D
8/1
12
(2)
Voyagerv17
98-12OR:
15/2
13
(14)
Asterionv13
78-10OR:
28/1
14
(7)
68-8OR: D
33/1
15
(8)
58-8OR:
80/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Ultim'reve (3/1), Le Ring (11/2), Voyager (15/2), Dark Road (8/1), Mirasol (8/1), Dark Orbit (8/1), Molesne Chop (12/1), Bissin (12/1), Ode One (14/1), Frizzanto (14/1), Touch Of Real (14/1), Rozanne (16/1), Asterion (28/1), Different Views (33/1), Fille Dargent (80/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
