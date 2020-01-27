Meetings

14:17 Cagnes-sur-Mer Mon 27 January 2020

  • Sormiou Handicap
  • 7f 100y, Good
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:20:08
1
(10)
Bissin23
69-6OR: D
12/1
T: F ForesiJ: A Lemaitre
2
(1)
Ode One53
69-5OR:
14/1
T: R MartensJ: M Grandin
3
(6)
Ultim'reve23
59-5OR:
3/1
T: F ForesiJ: C Soumillon
4
(13)
Rozanneb13
59-4OR:
16/1
T: P CottierJ: T Bachelot
5
(12)
Le Ring13
109-3OR: D
11/2
T: F BemboJ: A Orani
6
(3)
Dark Roadv13
79-2OR: D
8/1
T: P CottierJ: M Guyon
7
(15)
Dark Orbit10
89-2OR: D
8/1
T: J PhelipponJ: A Crastus
8
(9)
Frizzantov14
59-2OR: D
14/1
T: M KrebsJ: A Hamelin
9
(4)
Touch Of Realb10
79-1OR:
14/1
T: B GoudotJ: S Ruis
10
(11)
Molesne Chopv14
99-1OR: CD
12/1
T: F ForesiJ: F Foresi
11
(5)
Mirasol13
79-1OR: D
8/1
T: P AzzopardiJ: E Hardouin
12
(2)
Voyagerv17
98-12OR:
15/2
T: R MartensJ: G Millet
13
(14)
Asterionv13
78-10OR:
28/1
T: F BemboJ: A Mosse (3)
14
(7)
Different Viewsv14
68-8OR: D
33/1
T: F X BelvisiJ: M Forest
15
(8)
Fille Dargent14
58-8OR:
80/1
T: P AzzopardiJ: H Mouesan (3)

Betting

Forecast

Ultim'reve (3/1), Le Ring (11/2), Voyager (15/2), Dark Road (8/1), Mirasol (8/1), Dark Orbit (8/1), Molesne Chop (12/1), Bissin (12/1), Ode One (14/1), Frizzanto (14/1), Touch Of Real (14/1), Rozanne (16/1), Asterion (28/1), Different Views (33/1), Fille Dargent (80/1)

