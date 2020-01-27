Meetings
13:07 Cagnes-sur-Mer Mon 27 January 2020
2
(15)
Le Gitan10
59-6OR:
10/1
3
(8)
69-5OR: D
7/2
4
(10)
99-5OR: D
12/1
5
(3)
Dance Colonyb13
59-5OR:
5/2
6
(2)
69-4OR: C
16/1
7
(7)
Vaerya13
49-4OR:
25/1
8
(6)
59-3OR:
6/1
9
(5)
Empiric14
79-2OR: CD
18/1
10
(1)
49-2OR:
13/2
11
(14)
Zorro Cassv112
49-2OR:
18/1
12
(9)
58-13OR:
25/1
13
(13)
Lavinia Roseb14
78-13OR:
20/1
14
(4)
48-13OR:
40/1
15
(12)
88-11OR:
28/1
Non-Runners
1
(11)
Dobby First13
79-6OR: -
T: Mlle V DissauxJ: E Hardouin
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Dance Colony (5/2), Mark Of Excellence (7/2), Hopalong Cassidy (6/1), Lucky Bird (13/2), Le Gitan (10/1), Diamant De Vati (12/1), Happy Dream (16/1), Empiric (18/1), Zorro Cass (18/1), Lavinia Rose (20/1), Dobby First (22/1), Vaerya (25/1), Via Cappella (25/1), Pakistan Treasure (28/1), Maneki Neko (40/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
