Meetings

13:07 Cagnes-sur-Mer Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Des Criquets Handicap
  • 6f 101y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:12:48
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
2
(15)
Le Gitan10
59-6OR:
10/1
T: C BoutinJ: A Pouchin (3)
3
(8)
Mark Of Excellenceb13
69-5OR: D
7/2
T: H BlumeJ: M Guyon
4
(10)
Diamant De Vatib13
99-5OR: D
12/1
T: F ForesiJ: A Lemaitre
5
(3)
Dance Colonyb13
59-5OR:
5/2
T: F VermeulenJ: C Demuro
6
(2)
Happy Dreamv7
69-4OR: C
16/1
T: J ParizeJ: A Hamelin
7
(7)
Vaerya13
49-4OR:
25/1
T: Frau Cl BarsigJ: V Cheminaud
8
(6)
Hopalong Cassidy23
59-3OR:
6/1
T: Mlle L Rohn-pelvinJ: G Millet
9
(5)
Empiric14
79-2OR: CD
18/1
T: E BernhardtJ: F Valle Skar (7)
10
(1)
Lucky Bird16
49-2OR:
13/2
T: P CottierJ: S Pasquier
11
(14)
Zorro Cassv112
49-2OR:
18/1
T: J PhelipponJ: A Crastus
12
(9)
Via Cappella13
58-13OR:
25/1
T: F ForesiJ: F Foresi
13
(13)
Lavinia Roseb14
78-13OR:
20/1
T: G AlimpinisisJ: A Chesneau
14
(4)
Maneki Neko96
48-13OR:
40/1
T: J CarayonJ: S Ruis
15
(12)
Pakistan Treasure13
88-11OR:
28/1
T: F ForesiJ: A Mosse (6)

Non-Runners

1
(11)
Dobby First13
79-6OR: -
T: Mlle V DissauxJ: E Hardouin

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Dance Colony (5/2), Mark Of Excellence (7/2), Hopalong Cassidy (6/1), Lucky Bird (13/2), Le Gitan (10/1), Diamant De Vati (12/1), Happy Dream (16/1), Empiric (18/1), Zorro Cass (18/1), Lavinia Rose (20/1), Dobby First (22/1), Vaerya (25/1), Via Cappella (25/1), Pakistan Treasure (28/1), Maneki Neko (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby