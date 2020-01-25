Meetings
13:17 Pau Sat 25 January 2020
1
410-10OR: D
4/1
2
410-10OR:
9/2
3
Gloups31
410-7OR:
14/1
4
410-5OR:
40/1
5
410-5OR:
20/1
6
410-5OR:
9/1
7
Aterisk15
410-5OR:
8/13
8
My Bel Vie180
410-5OR:
66/1
9
Oya Lina31
410-5OR:
66/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Aterisk (8/13), Gift Of Fortune (4/1), Holy Child (9/2), Motu Fareone (9/1), Gloups (14/1), Ite Missa Est (20/1), High' Ela (40/1), Oya Lina (66/1), My Bel Vie (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed