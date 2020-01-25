18:30 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020
Oasis Dream gelding out of a useful French 1¼m winner, herself half-sister to Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam winner Headman. A £9,000 Juddmonte cast-off last year, he has undergone wind surgery, and is probably best watched on debut.
Similar form when in the frame in two starts over 1m at Newcastle. Bit to find on form, but may still improve, and holds fair place claims at least.
Has had a wind operation between his two runs to date, but has finished last both times, and makes very little appeal as he attempts to make it third time lucky.
Better effort to date when 8½L eighth of 12 to Godhead in a C&D maiden last time, but hard to see him improving enough on that to be competitive here.
Planteur gelding who made a belated start at Chelmsford in September, and belied his 50/1 odds by producing a promising effort to be third to Invictus Spirit. Should learn from that, and is one to bear in mind.
Well beaten on debut, but well backed and improved when fourth of 9 to Emraan at Lingfield last time. That probably wasn't a strong race, but he should continue to go the right way.
Has gone the wrong way since a promising third at Thirsk in August for Hugo Palmer, and latest third in blinkers at Southwell saw her beaten 13L. Has a bit to prove on balance.
This Coach House filly is the seventh foal of her dam, but three siblings to have raced in Britain/Ireland have not achieved a great deal. Not easy to make a case for her on debut.
Form pick on her Chelmsford second, but rather disappointing when fifth here next time, and made hard work of it when neck second of 5 to I Love You Baby at Wolverhampton last time. Needs to show she can build on early promise.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Qatar Queen (15/8), Hill Hollow (5/2), Plantadream (9/2), Smoke On The Water (5/1), Happy Face (16/1), Orion's Shore (16/1), Ollie's Dream (33/1), Delivering Dreams (50/1), Lethal Look (100/1)
Verdict
- Plantadream
- Qatar Queen
- Hill Hollow
