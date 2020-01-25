Meetings

18:30 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020

  • 32Red Casino Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m, Standard / Slow
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,881.002nd£1,155.003rd£577.004th£289.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Winning time:1m 39.98sOff time:18:31:35
1
(5)
Delivering Dreams
49-5OR: WS
50/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: R Havlin

Oasis Dream gelding out of a useful French 1¼m winner, herself half-sister to Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam winner Headman. A £9,000 Juddmonte cast-off last year, he has undergone wind surgery, and is probably best watched on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Hill Hollow85
49-5OR:
5/2
T: D M SimcockJ: Callum Shepherd

Similar form when in the frame in two starts over 1m at Newcastle. Bit to find on form, but may still improve, and holds fair place claims at least.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(8)
Lethal Lookt40
49-5OR:
100/1
T: Sarah HollinsheadJ: Rob Hornby

Has had a wind operation between his two runs to date, but has finished last both times, and makes very little appeal as he attempts to make it third time lucky.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Orion's Shore57
49-5OR:
16/1
T: J A OsborneJ: Nicola Currie

Better effort to date when 8½L eighth of 12 to Godhead in a C&D maiden last time, but hard to see him improving enough on that to be competitive here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(7)
Plantadream134
59-5OR:
9/2
T: J R BestJ: K T O'Neill

Planteur gelding who made a belated start at Chelmsford in September, and belied his 50/1 odds by producing a promising effort to be third to Invictus Spirit. Should learn from that, and is one to bear in mind.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Smoke On The Water28
49-5OR:
5/1
T: C FellowesJ: K Shoemark

Well beaten on debut, but well backed and improved when fourth of 9 to Emraan at Lingfield last time. That probably wasn't a strong race, but he should continue to go the right way.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(3)
Happy Facet20
49-0OR: 63
16/1
T: J TuiteJ: Charles Bishop

Has gone the wrong way since a promising third at Thirsk in August for Hugo Palmer, and latest third in blinkers at Southwell saw her beaten 13L. Has a bit to prove on balance.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(2)
Ollie's Dream
49-0OR:
33/1
T: M D I UsherJ: Tyler Saunders (5)

This Coach House filly is the seventh foal of her dam, but three siblings to have raced in Britain/Ireland have not achieved a great deal. Not easy to make a case for her on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Qatar Queen37
49-0OR: 71BF
15/8
T: J R FanshaweJ: Daniel Muscutt

Form pick on her Chelmsford second, but rather disappointing when fifth here next time, and made hard work of it when neck second of 5 to I Love You Baby at Wolverhampton last time. Needs to show she can build on early promise.

Last RunWatch last race

Forecast

Qatar Queen (15/8), Hill Hollow (5/2), Plantadream (9/2), Smoke On The Water (5/1), Happy Face (16/1), Orion's Shore (16/1), Ollie's Dream (33/1), Delivering Dreams (50/1), Lethal Look (100/1)

Verdict

Qatar Queen is arguably the form pick, but her best effort is beginning to look flattering, and she was beaten by a 33/1 newcomer last time. That form does not look strong, and she looks vulnerable to an improver, with a chance taken on PLANTADREAM. The selection was a 50/1 shot on his debut in September, but shaped well in third, and is almost sure to progress. Hill Hollow and Smoke On The Water are others open to improvement having shown a fair level of ability to date.
  1. Plantadream
  2. Qatar Queen
  3. Hill Hollow

