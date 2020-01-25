Meetings

15:50 Doncaster Sat 25 January 2020

  • British E.B.F. Mares' Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
  • 2m 128y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£2,274.002nd£668.003rd£334.004th£167.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 7.25sOff time:15:50:28
1
Kitty Hall41
611-7OR: D
7/2
T: N G RichardsJ: B S Hughes

Beaten favourite on her bumper debut but improved to win a mares' bumper at Carlisle last month. Ought to go well again, despite having to concede weight all round.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Beeandbee
511-0OR:
66/1
T: J MackieJ: Jamie Hamilton

Black Sam Bellamy mare, yard without a bumper winner from 22 runners in the last five years.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Bellevarde Express30
511-0OR:
14/1
T: J ScottJ: Matt Griffiths

Shirocco mare, tailed off on her first two starts in bumpers, though did show some ability first time out at Cheltenham; needs to improve to get involved here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Bourbon Beauty25
511-0OR:
11/2
T: A M HalesJ: Kielan Woods

Kept on well for third in an 11 runner bumper at Southwell but failed to build on that at Uttoxeter latest. Might improve for better ground but yard have a low strike-rate in bumpers.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Burren Walk337
511-0OR:
5/1
T: A KingJ: Tom Cannon

Third in a Warwick bumper that's worked out okay nearly a year ago. Not seen since but she's a leading player if she's improved in the interim.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Convivial21
511-0OR:
22/1
T: Micky HammondJ: Joe Colliver

Well beaten in all three of her bumper starts to date (spread over a 15 month period) and didn't show enough at Newcastle last time out to be of interest here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Ever So Cool87
511-0OR:
9/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Bridget Andrews

Promising effort when sixth of 11 in a Fakenham bumper on debut and that race is working out well, producing two subsequent two-time winners. Yard do well in this sphere and she ought to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Fille D'avignon59
511-0OR:
33/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Ross Chapman

Getaway filly bought for £26,000; half-sister to multiple winner Cloone Rocket. Beaten a long way and never really involved on her debut at Wetherby in November.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Global Harmony48
511-0OR:
8/1
T: D SkeltonJ: William Marshall (7)

Only narrowly touched off in a heavy ground Lingfield bumper on debut but in too deep in Listed company at Huntingdon last month. Second string on jockey bookings but not out of this.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Lulu Baloo
511-0OR:
33/1
T: T D EasterbyJ: Henry Brooke

Schiaparelli mare, half-sister to 112 rated Milly Baloo and mare a winning hurdler/chaser. Market likely best guide on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Saturn 'n Silk90
511-0OR:
33/1
T: M ScudamoreJ: T Scudamore

Universal filly, cost £9,000 as a 3yo and dam related to some useful chasers; well down the field in a competitive Aintree bumper on debut and may find this easier, but needs plenty of improvement.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Uptown Lady90
511-0OR:
4/1
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

£150,000 purchase who ran well when beaten just 1L in a point-to-point on only outing to date. Half-sister to winners Owen Na View and Gowithdflow and dam a three-time winner in bumpers; every chance she can make her presence felt.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Viva Jez Vegas
511-0OR:
33/1
T: Tjade CollierJ: Danny Cook

Jeremy mare, half-sister to two-time winner. May be in need of further than this.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

10
Hamilton's Fantasy
511-0OR: -
T: N J HendersonJ: J McGrath

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Redbridge Gold611-05/1
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: G Sheehan

Betting

Forecast

Hamilton's Fantasy (3/1), Kitty Hall (7/2), Uptown Lady (4/1), Burren Walk (5/1), Bourbon Beauty (11/2), Global Harmony (8/1), Ever So Cool (9/1), Bellevarde Express (14/1), Convivial (22/1), Saturn 'n Silk (33/1), Lulu Baloo (33/1), Fille D'avignon (33/1), Viva Jez Vegas (33/1), Beeandbee (66/1)

Verdict

UPTOWN LADY cost a small fortune following her effort in a point-to-point and there's every chance she can make presence felt at this level. Kitty Hall has done very little wrong in her two starts to date and can't be ruled out despite having to concede weight. Ever So Cool is another obvious threat to the selection for the Skelton team who also saddle Global Harmony.
  1. Uptown Lady
  2. Kitty Hall
  3. Ever So Cool

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

