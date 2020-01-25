15:50 Doncaster Sat 25 January 2020
Beaten favourite on her bumper debut but improved to win a mares' bumper at Carlisle last month. Ought to go well again, despite having to concede weight all round.
Black Sam Bellamy mare, yard without a bumper winner from 22 runners in the last five years.
Shirocco mare, tailed off on her first two starts in bumpers, though did show some ability first time out at Cheltenham; needs to improve to get involved here.
Kept on well for third in an 11 runner bumper at Southwell but failed to build on that at Uttoxeter latest. Might improve for better ground but yard have a low strike-rate in bumpers.
Third in a Warwick bumper that's worked out okay nearly a year ago. Not seen since but she's a leading player if she's improved in the interim.
Well beaten in all three of her bumper starts to date (spread over a 15 month period) and didn't show enough at Newcastle last time out to be of interest here.
Promising effort when sixth of 11 in a Fakenham bumper on debut and that race is working out well, producing two subsequent two-time winners. Yard do well in this sphere and she ought to improve.
Getaway filly bought for £26,000; half-sister to multiple winner Cloone Rocket. Beaten a long way and never really involved on her debut at Wetherby in November.
Only narrowly touched off in a heavy ground Lingfield bumper on debut but in too deep in Listed company at Huntingdon last month. Second string on jockey bookings but not out of this.
Schiaparelli mare, half-sister to 112 rated Milly Baloo and mare a winning hurdler/chaser. Market likely best guide on debut.
Universal filly, cost £9,000 as a 3yo and dam related to some useful chasers; well down the field in a competitive Aintree bumper on debut and may find this easier, but needs plenty of improvement.
£150,000 purchase who ran well when beaten just 1L in a point-to-point on only outing to date. Half-sister to winners Owen Na View and Gowithdflow and dam a three-time winner in bumpers; every chance she can make her presence felt.
Jeremy mare, half-sister to two-time winner. May be in need of further than this.
Last Year's Winner
|Redbridge Gold
|6
|11-0
|5/1
|T: Jamie SnowdenJ: G Sheehan
Betting
Forecast
Hamilton's Fantasy (3/1), Kitty Hall (7/2), Uptown Lady (4/1), Burren Walk (5/1), Bourbon Beauty (11/2), Global Harmony (8/1), Ever So Cool (9/1), Bellevarde Express (14/1), Convivial (22/1), Saturn 'n Silk (33/1), Lulu Baloo (33/1), Fille D'avignon (33/1), Viva Jez Vegas (33/1), Beeandbee (66/1)
Verdict
- Uptown Lady
- Kitty Hall
- Ever So Cool
