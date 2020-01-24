12:30 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020
Still a maiden after four starts. She did produce her best run yet on her handicap debut last time when she was third of seven over this C&D as a 16/1 shot. Remains off the same mark. Has each-way claims.
Has shown very little on his three appearance so far. Finished eighth of 10 runner at Kempton (7f) on the AW last time. Things should get easier now he is in handicap company. Visor is on for the first time. Commands a lot of respect from this yard.
Yet to score in four runs. She was only 1¾L away when she was third of eight on her handicap debut over this C&D on her latest outing. Remains off the same mark. One for the shortlist as she remains open to improvement.
Has been unable to record success on her opening three appearances on the track. She was third of 10 two runs ago over this C&D. Was seventh of 14 last time over this shorter trip at this course (7f). One to watch on her handicap debut.
Has been tailed off on all five of her starts so far. Her latest effort came on the AW at Kempton (1m) where she was 12th of 14 on her handicap debut. Will need to produce more to be in the mix this time.
Set for her handicap debut after three runs without success. She had just one horse behind her in an eight runner field at Leicester (6f) last time. Is stepping up in trip now. Keep an eye out for any market confidence.
Came close to his first win last time out at this course (7f) in what was his eight run as he was third of 11, beaten by ¾L. Has gone up just 1lb in the weights so he is off a winnable mark here. Big player.
0-11 on the track so far in her career. She ran well on her latest attempt though as she was second of 11 over the extended 1m trip at Wolverhampton, ¾L off the winner. Has gone up just 2lb. One to consider.
Yet to score in 11 attempts. Was third of 12 over this distance on the AW at Kempton three runs ago. Finished fourth of eight over this C&D last time out. Is down 1lb in the weights. Others are preferred.
Was a long way down the field in her last three runs. Did improve on her handicap debut on her latest start as she was 3¾L away in fifth place of 10 at Chelmsford (7f). Stepping up in trip and blinkers are on for the first time. Has each-way claims.
Has been a long way down the field in all three on his starts, including when he was ninth of 11 at Chelsmford (7f) last time out as a 33/1 shot. Set for his handicap debut here where he will need to improve.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|8
|Sir Ox
|3
|9-4
|10/1
|Full Result
|T: R M H CowellJ: L Morris
Betting
Forecast
Boy George (11/4), Queen Of Silca (11/4), Trecco Bay (11/2), Seventeen O Four (7/1), Love My Life (8/1), Birkie Queen (9/1), Ever Amber (12/1), Light Lily (20/1), Ask Siri (25/1), Evaporust (25/1), Fumbleintheforest (50/1)
Verdict
- Boy George
- Birkie Queen
- Trecco Bay
