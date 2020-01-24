Meetings

12:30 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap (Class 6)
  • 1m 1y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 38.22sOff time:12:36:52
1
(1)
Queen Of Silca24
39-11OR: 62
11/4
T: M R ChannonJ: Nicola Currie

Still a maiden after four starts. She did produce her best run yet on her handicap debut last time when she was third of seven over this C&D as a 16/1 shot. Remains off the same mark. Has each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Seventeen O Fourv120
39-7OR: 58
7/1
T: M L W BellJ: Hayley Turner

Has shown very little on his three appearance so far. Finished eighth of 10 runner at Kempton (7f) on the AW last time. Things should get easier now he is in handicap company. Visor is on for the first time. Commands a lot of respect from this yard.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(6)
Trecco Bay14
39-6OR: 57
11/2
T: D R C ElsworthJ: William Carson

Yet to score in four runs. She was only 1¾L away when she was third of eight on her handicap debut over this C&D on her latest outing. Remains off the same mark. One for the shortlist as she remains open to improvement.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Ever Amber37
39-6OR: 57
12/1
T: J G PortmanJ: Rob Hornby

Has been unable to record success on her opening three appearances on the track. She was third of 10 two runs ago over this C&D. Was seventh of 14 last time over this shorter trip at this course (7f). One to watch on her handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Love My Life20
39-6OR: 57
8/1
T: M R BosleyJ: L Morris

Has been tailed off on all five of her starts so far. Her latest effort came on the AW at Kempton (1m) where she was 12th of 14 on her handicap debut. Will need to produce more to be in the mix this time.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Fumbleintheforest177
39-6OR: 57
50/1
T: R BrislandJ: K T O'Neill

Set for her handicap debut after three runs without success. She had just one horse behind her in an eight runner field at Leicester (6f) last time. Is stepping up in trip now. Keep an eye out for any market confidence.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(8)
Boy George27
38-13OR: 50
11/4
T: D J S Ffrench DavisJ: Hollie Doyle

Came close to his first win last time out at this course (7f) in what was his eight run as he was third of 11, beaten by ¾L. Has gone up just 1lb in the weights so he is off a winnable mark here. Big player.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(5)
Birkie Queenp11
38-10OR: 47
9/1
T: J S MooreJ: L P Keniry

0-11 on the track so far in her career. She ran well on her latest attempt though as she was second of 11 over the extended 1m trip at Wolverhampton, ¾L off the winner. Has gone up just 2lb. One to consider.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
(11)
Ask Siri14
38-9OR: 46
25/1
T: J J BridgerJ: Aled Beech (5)

Yet to score in 11 attempts. Was third of 12 over this distance on the AW at Kempton three runs ago. Finished fourth of eight over this C&D last time out. Is down 1lb in the weights. Others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(10)
Light Lilyb143
38-9OR: 46
20/1
T: P W D'ArcyJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Was a long way down the field in her last three runs. Did improve on her handicap debut on her latest start as she was 3¾L away in fifth place of 10 at Chelmsford (7f). Stepping up in trip and blinkers are on for the first time. Has each-way claims.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
11
(2)
Evaporustp190
38-9OR: 46
25/1
T: M D I UsherJ: William Cox (3)

Has been a long way down the field in all three on his starts, including when he was ninth of 11 at Chelsmford (7f) last time out as a 33/1 shot. Set for his handicap debut here where he will need to improve.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
8Sir Ox39-410/1Full Result
T: R M H CowellJ: L Morris

Betting

Forecast

Boy George (11/4), Queen Of Silca (11/4), Trecco Bay (11/2), Seventeen O Four (7/1), Love My Life (8/1), Birkie Queen (9/1), Ever Amber (12/1), Light Lily (20/1), Ask Siri (25/1), Evaporust (25/1), Fumbleintheforest (50/1)

Verdict

BOY GEORGE was unlucky not to gain his first victory last time out at this course over a shorter trip. He can go one place better from this slightly longer distance to break his maiden. Birkie Queen is still a maiden but has been knocking on the door recently so expect another big run, whileTrecco Bay was third over this C&D last time and he can hit the frame once again as he remains off the same mark.
  1. Boy George
  2. Birkie Queen
  3. Trecco Bay

