14:17 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020

  • Chemin Du Bac Handicap
  • 1m 1f 97y, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€12,600.002nd€4,000.003rd€2,000.004th€1,399.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:37:42
1
(13)
Improvising105
49-7OR:
20/1
T: P&F MonfortJ: C Pacaut (3)
2
(4)
Ticklish18
49-5OR:
14/1
T: M RulecJ: C Lecoeuvre
3
(11)
Il Decamerone21
49-4OR:
9/2
T: N PaysanJ: A Pouchin (3)
4
(10)
Lady Lizzyb21
49-4OR:
14/1
T: A HollinsheadJ: J Monteiro (3)
5
(16)
Indian Pacific32
49-4OR:
7/1
T: L BaudronJ: A Crastus
6
(9)
Infox16
49-3OR:
12/1
T: G CourbotJ: T Bachelot
7
(14)
You're Beautiful66
49-2OR: D
12/1
T: F SheridanJ: C Demuro
8
(7)
Barsham32
49-2OR:
20/1
T: S KobayashiJ: M Nobili
9
(17)
Showmethemoon72
49-2OR:
25/1
T: Robert ColletJ: S Maillot
10
(8)
Kea32
49-2OR:
6/1
T: S KobayashiJ: P C Boudot
11
(6)
Restless32
49-2OR:
13/2
T: A De Royer DupreJ: S Pasquier
12
(5)
Allsob35
49-1OR:
14/1
T: G HernonJ: A Hamelin
14
(1)
Life's A Breeze32
48-13OR:
11/1
T: R Le GalJ: L Bails (3)
15
(12)
Weltruhm27
48-13OR:
5/1
T: Mme P BrandtJ: M Guyon
16
(2)
Saratib15
48-12OR:
22/1
T: N PaysanJ: T Baron
17
(3)
Heywav29
48-12OR:
11/1
T: Cha RossiJ: C Soumillon

Non-Runners

13
(15)
Philippine Cobra53
48-13OR: -
T: A G BottiJ: A Didon-yahlali

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Il Decamerone (9/2), Weltruhm (5/1), Kea (6/1), Restless (13/2), Indian Pacific (7/1), Heywa (11/1), Life's A Breeze (11/1), Infox (12/1), You're Beautiful (12/1), Allso (14/1), Lady Lizzy (14/1), Ticklish (14/1), Barsham (20/1), Improvising (20/1), Sarati (22/1), Showmethemoon (25/1), Philippine Cobra (35/1)

