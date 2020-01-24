Meetings

13:42 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Biribi Maiden Stakes
  • 1m 1f 97y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€15,749.002nd€5,000.003rd€2,500.004th€1,750.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:01:16
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(10)
Juilley41
39-2OR:
3/1
T: A G BottiJ: C Demuro
2
(6)
Azanzi43
39-2OR:
20/1
T: Mme C BarbeJ: F Valle Skar (9)
3
(11)
Repentir33
39-2OR:
40/1
T: Mme M Bollack-BadelJ: C Lecoeuvre
4
(3)
Battaglia20
39-2OR:
8/1
T: Cha RossiJ: C Soumillon
5
(5)
La Reine Catherine20
39-2OR:
3/1
T: S WattelJ: T Bachelot
6
(16)
Hally Jem20
39-2OR:
10/1
T: P De ChevignyJ: M Velon (3)
7
(1)
Manuela Del Po58
39-2OR:
33/1
T: A G BottiJ: S Pasquier
8
(15)
Pallene54
39-2OR:
14/1
T: S WattelJ: G Benoist
9
(12)
Realite41
39-2OR:
28/1
T: C HeadJ: S Akari-souidane (9)
10
(14)
Countess De Vega13
39-2OR:
10/1
T: N ClementJ: S Maillot
11
(17)
Carribean Bay20
39-2OR:
7/1
T: J CarayonJ: E Hardouin
12
(9)
Litsaga Rosetgrib16
39-2OR:
11/2
T: R Le GalJ: I Mendizabal
13
(7)
Light Dream58
39-2OR:
13/2
T: F HeadJ: M Guyon
14
(8)
Louvre Vision
38-11OR:
33/1
T: S KobayashiJ: V Cheminaud
15
(2)
Vivi Bonnebouille
38-11OR:
28/1
T: Rod ColletJ: A Pouchin (6)

Non-Runners

16
(4)
Lauretta
38-11OR: -
T: B R BeaunezJ: A Duporte
17
(13)
Amarhalen
38-11OR: -
T: E ThueuxJ: B Marie

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Juilley (3/1), La Reine Catherine (3/1), Litsaga Rosetgri (11/2), Light Dream (13/2), Carribean Bay (7/1), Battaglia (8/1), Hally Jem (10/1), Countess De Vega (10/1), Pallene (14/1), Azanzi (20/1), Lauretta (22/1), Vivi Bonnebouille (28/1), Realite (28/1), Louvre Vision (33/1), Manuela Del Po (33/1), Repentir (40/1), Amarhalen (45/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
5/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
9/2
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
6/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
16/1
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
28/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby