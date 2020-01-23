12:40 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020
Not the force of old, but has fallen a fair way in the weights, and has shown signs on her last two starts that she could be on a workable mark. Stays much further, though, and drop to sprinting is unlikely to suit.
Ran badly here on his reappearance, but that was over 1m, and he's much better suited by sprint trips. Now 3lb lower than when second over C&D in November, and one to bear in mind.
Third on last three starts here since November, and showed improvement behind Le Manege Enchante on handicap debut last time. Cheekpieces added now, and should be involved in the finish.
Visored for the first time, and got back to form when 3¼L second of 10 to Le Manege Enchante over C&D last time. On a fair mark if backing that effort up.
Returned to form when runner-up on penultimate start here, and built on that promise with a clear-cut win from Robsdelight and Six Til Twelve over C&D ten days ago. Remains well treated under a 4lb penalty.
Slightly underwhelming of late, but narrowly denied on his last visit here in November, and a repeat of that effort (over 7f) would put him in the picture.
Won a minor event over C&D in December 2018, but has regressed since last spring, and two runs here after a break this winter have been woeful.
Shows speed on occasion, as over C&D last time, but yet to place in 15 career outings. Racing off 5lb higher than her true mark here, so hard to entertain her chances.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Le Manege Enchante (2/1), Six Til Twelve (7/2), First Excel (7/2), Robsdelight (4/1), Alisia R (8/1), Our Charlie Brown (8/1), Meshardal (10/1), Reshaan (16/1), Chiavari (20/1), Hellofagame (25/1), Essential (25/1), Champagne Mondays (33/1), Newgate Angel (66/1)
Verdict
- Le Manege Enchante
- Robsdelight
- First Excel
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.