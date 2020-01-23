Meetings

12:40 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap (Class 6)
  • 6f 16y, Standard / Slow
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 17.41sOff time:12:40:47
2
(10)
Chiavari12
69-8OR: 61
20/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: R Havlin

Not the force of old, but has fallen a fair way in the weights, and has shown signs on her last two starts that she could be on a workable mark. Stays much further, though, and drop to sprinting is unlikely to suit.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(8)
First Excelb22
89-7OR: 60CD
7/2
T: S R BowringJ: Lewis Edmunds

Ran badly here on his reappearance, but that was over 1m, and he's much better suited by sprint trips. Now 3lb lower than when second over C&D in November, and one to bear in mind.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(11)
Six Til Twelvep110
49-7OR: 60
7/2
T: R BrislandJ: K T O'Neill

Third on last three starts here since November, and showed improvement behind Le Manege Enchante on handicap debut last time. Cheekpieces added now, and should be involved in the finish.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(3)
Robsdelightv10
59-6OR: 59
4/1
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: B A Curtis

Visored for the first time, and got back to form when 3¼L second of 10 to Le Manege Enchante over C&D last time. On a fair mark if backing that effort up.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Le Manege Enchantev10(ex 4)
78-13OR: 48CD
2/1
T: D ShawJ: L Morris

Returned to form when runner-up on penultimate start here, and built on that promise with a clear-cut win from Robsdelight and Six Til Twelve over C&D ten days ago. Remains well treated under a 4lb penalty.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
(5)
Reshaanb9
58-7OR: 45
16/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Cam Hardie

Slightly underwhelming of late, but narrowly denied on his last visit here in November, and a repeat of that effort (over 7f) would put him in the picture.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(1)
Champagne Mondaysb25
48-7OR: 45CD
33/1
T: S DixonJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Won a minor event over C&D in December 2018, but has regressed since last spring, and two runs here after a break this winter have been woeful.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(6)
Newgate Angelp16
48-7OR: 45
66/1
T: T CoyleJ: Raul Da Silva

Shows speed on occasion, as over C&D last time, but yet to place in 15 career outings. Racing off 5lb higher than her true mark here, so hard to entertain her chances.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

1
(2)
Our Charlie Brown1
69-9OR: 62
T: D C GriffithsJ: Non Runner
7
(12)
Hellofagame10
58-8OR: 47
T: R J PriceJ: Raul Da Silva
8
(7)
Alisia R10
48-7OR: 45
T: J L EyreJ: Non Runner
10
(4)
Meshardal7
108-7OR: 45
T: Mrs R CarrJ: J P Sullivan
11
(13)
Essential2
68-7OR: 45
T: Olly WilliamsJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Le Manege Enchante (2/1), Six Til Twelve (7/2), First Excel (7/2), Robsdelight (4/1), Alisia R (8/1), Our Charlie Brown (8/1), Meshardal (10/1), Reshaan (16/1), Chiavari (20/1), Hellofagame (25/1), Essential (25/1), Champagne Mondays (33/1), Newgate Angel (66/1)

Verdict

LE MANEGE ENCHANTE was a ready winner last time, and a mandatory 4lb penalty is not enough to prevent a follow-up if he's in the same form now. Robsdelight chased the selection home last time, and is the obvious alternative, although First Excel is capable of better than he showed over 1m here last time, and could provide some value dropping back to his ideal trip.
  1. Le Manege Enchante
  2. Robsdelight
  3. First Excel

Video Replay

