Meetings
14:17 Cagnes-sur-Mer Thu 23 January 2020
1
(13)
Makenzo17
59-10OR:
20/1
2
(10)
Riquetv13
59-9OR:
20/1
3
(8)
59-8OR:
7/1
4
(5)
Medha13
79-7OR:
25/1
5
(1)
69-7OR: C
7/1
6
(14)
Go Fastv15
69-6OR: CD
11/4
7
(16)
59-5OR:
10/1
8
(3)
Takadiyrv5
79-5OR:
18/1
9
(12)
Living Stateb13
59-5OR: D
33/1
10
(17)
59-3OR:
8/1
11
(6)
89-2OR:
18/1
12
(2)
89-1OR: D
33/1
13
(7)
78-13OR: CD
16/1
14
(9)
Fineha46
58-13OR:
12/1
15
(11)
78-13OR:
22/1
16
(4)
Zabawa14
58-12OR:
28/1
17
(15)
78-12OR: CD
11/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Go Fast (11/4), Salut Lionel (11/2), Copper Baked (7/1), Blocking Bet (7/1), Singulier (8/1), Peaceful City (10/1), Fineha (12/1), Scottish Sun (16/1), Crystal Beach Road (18/1), Takadiyr (18/1), Riquet (20/1), Makenzo (20/1), Magic Mystery (22/1), Medha (25/1), Zabawa (28/1), Fortune De Flandre (33/1), Living State (33/1)
