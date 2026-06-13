York Saturday review, results and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at York where William Haggas plundered two valuable handicaps.
Aussie star Lloyd rules on Call
William Haggas completed a big York double as Thunder Call (4/1) held off 7/2 favourite Red Spells Danger to win the Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap.
It represented a notable success for Australian rider Zac Lloyd who brought the winner to the front with a furlong to run.
He was immediately pressed by the market leader but was always doing enough to hold on and score by half-a-length and provide Andrew Asquith with another notable winner in his Weekend View column, our tipster making him an 8/1 selection on Tuesday.
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The winning jockey told ITV Racing: "I was on a nice horse today. It probably didn't go as smoothly as I liked but it was a good performance.
"I gave him a good run out of the gates because both Mr Haggas and Cieren Fallon are of the belief that he's probably a better horse over seven. So I wanted to be as close as I could, with him still being comfortable.
"I was in a sort of awkward spot in that a gap was closing and I had to ask him to improve 100 metres before I would have liked but I just trusted I was on the right horse and he's done the job nicely."
Fallon impressed as Zain stays unbeaten
Extremely Zain continued his rise through the ranks with a taking win in the Sky Bet Supporting Macmillan Handicap.
Haggas’ charge was making it three from three in his career and was well on top at the finish having met with trouble in running.
The 2/1 favourite never looked in danger of defeat though, hitting top gear inside the final furlong to win by two lengths from Andesite.
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Winning rider Cieren Fallon told Racing TV: “He’s a very nice horse. I’ve ridden him in every start, and he’s progressed with each run. Today was obviously his highest competition and I think he’s won much easier than he did last time in a weaker race.
“He’s showing signs of improvement but is raw and still learning so there’s a lot more to come.”
Extremely Zain holds entries in the Bunbury Cup, for which he is 8/1 with Sky Bet, and the Group One Qatar Sussex Stakes.
“He’s well bred, his work at home has been pretty nice and you have to have them in these big races early. With the way he won at Newcastle the targets were obviously set quite high but now he’s doing it on the track which is pleasing.”
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