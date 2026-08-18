Watch And Learn: Graeme North timefigure analysis for Hackwood Stakes and more

Were you not entertained? Well, last week's two-legged action at the Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr, Birmingham, was thrilling in parts.

Amy Hunt made history by becoming the first athlete in the history of the Championships to win four golds at a single meeting, while fellow Briton Dina Asher-Smith also became the most decorated athlete in the history of an event at which records regularly tumbled. Sadly, the domestic four-legged equine action was less so. There was some good racing at the weekend in France where Rayif landed the Prix Jacques le Marois, but the domestic week (on the Flat at least, acknowledging Brian Hughes reaching 2,000 winners) was dampened even further by the surprise retirement not only of Bow Echo but also Trawlerman. Outside of the big Festivals, Flat racing struggles for quality in the period between Royal Ascot and Doncaster’s St Leger meeting, and successive weekends fronted by the Shergar Cup and the Hungerford Stakes (or Geoffrey Freer, Great St Wilfred or Newmarket’s Grey Horse Handicap if those are your preferred bag) mean for this columnist at least York’s Ebor meeting this week can’t come soon enough.

Since the last day of ‘Glorious’ Goodwood there have been 12 Group races run in either Britain and Ireland, six apiece, with Ireland hosting the only Group 1 in that time, the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes and Britain the only Group 2s, the Hungerford Stakes and Geoffrey Freer, which both took place at Newbury on Saturday. Sun Goddess ran to a Timeform rating of 108 (with a small p) in the Phoenix Stakes which is below the level usually required but she was well on top at the line from Folsom Blues whose performance confirmed his second place behind Sun Goddess’s stablemate Florida Bay in the Tyros Stakes hadn’t done him justice, with a gap of almost four lengths between the third horse Velozee (third in the Princess Margaret, eighth in the Queen Mary) and the rest. Sun Goddess’s performance was in line with the substandard feel the race gave off beforehand and a timefigure of 100 didn’t add much gloss either considering the strong pace set by her stablemate Carry The Flag (0.4 seconds faster to the two-furlong marker than the pacesetter Bucanero Fuerte in the preceding Phoenix Sprint over the same distance) should theoretically set the race up for a good figure. I find it hard to believer her stablemate Victorious who won the Queen Mary, a race that so far has thrown up eight subsequent next-time-out winners and was contested by four other fillies besides her now rated 100 or higher, is not the much better filly given the swagger with which she won that race – indeed, collateral lines of form through the Queen Mary second, third and fourth suggest she could be rated somewhere between 110p and 118p.

Sun Goddess on her way to winning the Phoenix Stakes

Disappointingly, the Phoenix Stakes was the only one of two races among that Group dozen whose timefigure came in at three figures – the other was the Group 3 Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown which was won by Isaac Newton in a timefigure of 104. The veteran Audience set a brisk gallop but couldn’t ward off a pair of three-year-olds with Isaac Newton getting the better of British challenger Needle Match by a length and a quarter in a timefigure of 104, his best yet and a step forward from his last three efforts the best of which was a narrow defeat of Hotazhell and Geryon (both now rated much higher than Isaac Newton, even after his Demond win) in a listed race at Navan in June. The best of the ten remaining Group race timefigures is the ordinary 97 posted by Ethical Diamond in the Ballyroan Stakes at the same Leopardstown fixture; worse still only three of the other nine Group races made it into the 90s with Hungerford Stakes winner Coppull, Phoenix Sprint winner Big Mojo and Geoffrey Freer winner Wine Dark Sea the horses involved. Coppull’s Hungerford win was his first try at seven furlongs and though he was sent off a biggish price (15/2) he was the pick of Timeform weight-adjusted ratings beforehand after a career-best effort the time before in the July Cup where he might have done even better had he not hung left late on. A staying-on eighth in the Commonwealth Cup had also suggested seven furlongs would be within his grasp, and he never looked in any danger once in command with over a furlong still to run, his sprint speed handy given the less-than-true gallop. Big Mojo was sat closest to the ordinary gallop set by Bucanero Fuerte in the five-runner Phoenix Sprint referred to earlier and was too good for a rival he had the beating of on form anyway, while Wine Dark Sea made the most of an uncontested lead in the Geoffrey Freer as the betting suggested he might, never in much danger once kicked clear from three furlongs out, though this run shouldn’t be taken as evidence he’s suddenly improved into a better horse than those that finished behind him with the runner-up Tabletalk, for example, emerging with a much higher sectional upgrade. He won’t be easy to place now, though has probably done enough to get into the weights for the Melbourne Cup which is his end-of-season aim reportedly.