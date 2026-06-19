Venetian Sun won the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot | report, reaction & replay

The 11/8 favourite Venetian Sun continued her fine form this season when running out a gutsy winner of the Commonwealth Cup.
Fitzella, My Calyx Cen and Albert Einstein set the early pace as the field split into two distinct groups, but it was clear that those in the centre of the course were in command as the race developed.
The Karl Burke-trained filly appeared likely to win as easily as she had in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last time when looming up near the lead with over a furlong to run, but was made to battle hard by Spicy Marg (50/1) who was running on well.
Eventually, though, she was a neck clear at the line, with Division (8/1) staying on best of the rest towards the stands' side of the centre group having come from further back.
The first three home were the first three from Haydock last time, though this time it was Spicy Marg who filled the forecast spot ahead of Division.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Reaction from winning connections
Winning trainer Karl Burke told Sky Sports Racing: “Definitely relief. We had a lot of faith in the filly but it's such a hard place to win. They haven't been running badly but we haven't been that close this week.
“She's a great filly, I knew it wouldn't be as easy as at Haydock. She appreciates that cut in the ground whereas it slows a few others up.
“But she’s a superstar.”
Winning rider Clifford Lee added: "It's fantastic, having a winner here is like winning the lottery but having a great chance in a Group 1 is fantastic.The boss puts me on some fantastic horses, so I've had to come back from injury stronger and better. It's great after what happened and I'm delighted for all the owners and the team at home.
"She jumped quick but I didn't want to go too forward - I saw Ryan [Moore] and wanted to follow him. The gaps came and it all went to plan. She's a very good filly."
Part-owner Tony Bloom said: "Really, really tough race and it was not easy at the end - only won by a short-head - but what a horse. And now we know that six furlongs is her best distance, we'd probably prefer a little bit of cut in the ground but she can race on all grounds and she won this tremendous race and it's absolutely amazing.
"We've been speaking to Karl. He'd been confident all season. Obviously, the 1000 Guineas she just didn't stay the distance, we didn't know until we'd tried. He's been confident going into this race, we've been confident but you know how difficult it is to win a Group One at Royal Ascot. She was tough enough and the great racehorses do win those difficult finishes when it's close. She is a dream horse to have and we've got lots to look forward to with her.
Connections of beaten horses
Emma Banks, owner of runner-up Spicy Marg, said: “It’s amazing. I can’t believe it. She’s such a special horse. I was shaking. When Tom was about to get on, he said, ‘Today is a good day for her. The ground’s right.’ And he had such confidence on her, and that showed. She settled, and she’s fast, and she wants it. I’m so proud. All the jockeys that have ridden her have always been good to her and looked after her.
"Everyone at the yard - it’s such a massive team that goes into getting a horse into the position she’s in. And it’s so exciting! How great seeing girls winning. I love it!”
Her trainer Michael Bell added: “She’s not in the July Cup - whether we supplement, or whether we go to York for the Group Three, I’ll talk to Emma. We were going to go here, realistically we thought we’d be fourth or fifth at best, then go to York for the Summer Stakes, so on the back of that, what do we do? It’s a nice conversation to have with Emma."
Royal Ascot 2026
- Royal Ascot racecards, form and FREE video replays
- Royal Ascot going and weather forecast
- Royal Ascot odds with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot free bets
- Andrew Balding: My Royal Ascot team
- Karl Burke: My Royal Ascot team
- George Scott: My Royal Ascot team
- George Boughey: My five to follow at Ascot
- Guineas hero Bow Echo primed for 'ultimate test'
- Outfielder and the Wesley Ward squad
- Two-Year-Old Guide including Wathnan Racing
- Weighing up four stars in St James's Palace Stakes
- Three horses who could bounce back at Ascot
- Latest Royal Ascot tips and features
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.