Venetian Sun won the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot | report, reaction & replay

The 11/8 favourite Venetian Sun continued her fine form this season when running out a gutsy winner of the Commonwealth Cup.

Fitzella, My Calyx Cen and Albert Einstein set the early pace as the field split into two distinct groups, but it was clear that those in the centre of the course were in command as the race developed. The Karl Burke-trained filly appeared likely to win as easily as she had in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last time when looming up near the lead with over a furlong to run, but was made to battle hard by Spicy Marg (50/1) who was running on well. Eventually, though, she was a neck clear at the line, with Division (8/1) staying on best of the rest towards the stands' side of the centre group having come from further back. The first three home were the first three from Haydock last time, though this time it was Spicy Marg who filled the forecast spot ahead of Division.

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Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Karl Burke told Sky Sports Racing: “Definitely relief. We had a lot of faith in the filly but it's such a hard place to win. They haven't been running badly but we haven't been that close this week. “She's a great filly, I knew it wouldn't be as easy as at Haydock. She appreciates that cut in the ground whereas it slows a few others up. “But she’s a superstar.” Winning rider Clifford Lee added: "It's fantastic, having a winner here is like winning the lottery but having a great chance in a Group 1 is fantastic.The boss puts me on some fantastic horses, so I've had to come back from injury stronger and better. It's great after what happened and I'm delighted for all the owners and the team at home. "She jumped quick but I didn't want to go too forward - I saw Ryan [Moore] and wanted to follow him. The gaps came and it all went to plan. She's a very good filly." Part-owner Tony Bloom said: "Really, really tough race and it was not easy at the end - only won by a short-head - but what a horse. And now we know that six furlongs is her best distance, we'd probably prefer a little bit of cut in the ground but she can race on all grounds and she won this tremendous race and it's absolutely amazing. "We've been speaking to Karl. He'd been confident all season. Obviously, the 1000 Guineas she just didn't stay the distance, we didn't know until we'd tried. He's been confident going into this race, we've been confident but you know how difficult it is to win a Group One at Royal Ascot. She was tough enough and the great racehorses do win those difficult finishes when it's close. She is a dream horse to have and we've got lots to look forward to with her.

Venetian Sun (blue silks) wins the Commonwealth Cup