The Trackside Live team were among the winners as they provided parade ring updates and selections for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe meeting from ParisLongchamp. Recap the action.

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Full result and report TRUE LOVE 5/2 Nighttime 9/1 Puerto Rico 14/1

What a battle!



True Love sees off Nighttime to win the Qatar Prix de la Foret! pic.twitter.com/KeurhMrokN — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 4, 2026

Winning reaction Aidan O'Brien: "Delighted. Ryan gave her a beautiful ride. Delighted for The Lads. "She's a serious filly. She's been on the go since early on. She's a Guineas winner, a Cheveley Park winner, a Queen Mary winner and now to come back at the end to win this race, she's a very good filly. She could go to the Breeders' Cup Mile. "I'm delighted for everyone really. A lot of people put a lot of hard work in every day so I'm delighted for them all." Verdict 4 Thesecretadversary followed by 1 Marvelman as best pair.

Parade ring updates 1 Marvelman - lean, looks in better order than recent sightings. 2 Samangan - heavy set horse, deep chest and girth, powerful. 3 Puerto Rico - athletic and leggy, similar to rest of the year. 4 Thesecretadversary - has bulked out and matured through the year, powerful type and can see why drop back on distance would suit, compact. 5 Nighttime - tall but full bodied, fine. 6 My Calyx Cen - fit and well, moves fluidly. 7 Showna - athletic grey filly, fine but no better. 8 True Love - carrying condition compared to runs earlier in the season, others preferred.

Full result and report MISS SCOTT 5/1 Precise 4/1 Pink Panthera 11/2

MISS SCOTT proves too good in the Prix de l'Opera Longines! 👏 pic.twitter.com/JFrbCefVuF — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 4, 2026

Winning reaction Christophe Soumillon: "She jumped quite good out of the gates today. I needed the perfect run but in the false straight Ryan was trying to come out and I saw the filly in front of me going out and didn't travel that well so I took the option, and the risk, to go straight in the middle and when I was behind the horse in front of me, I didn't know if she was able to quicken so sharply. "Finally she sprinted well. I felt in the last 100 yards the filly coming on my outside and I was just hoping that she didn't stop in front like last time at the Curragh but she was really professional."

Christophe Soumillon steers Miss Scott to victory

Verdict 2 Aventure and 9 Miss Scott best pair.

Parade ring updates 1 Cankoura - solid bodied filly, walks well. 2 Aventure - never been a physical that jumps out but she’s got a lovely way about her, taking everything in. 3 Pink Panthera - plain in the coat and little condition, makes little appeal. 4 Timeforshowcasing - lean and tall, a little nervy but easily managed. 5 Venetian Lace - getting on toes, needs to settle. 6 Beautify - looks poor, makes little appeal. 7 Jennifer Jane - big strong filly, looks far better than odds suggest. 8 Precise - has been an easy pick earlier in the season and whilst she looks well, doesn’t have the same obvious stand out appeal. 9 Miss Scott - taken by her, has filled into frame throughout season, intelligent demeanour and looks in great order.

Full result and report DARYZ 13/8 favourite Bay City Roller 28/1 Diamond Necklace 10/1

SUPERSTAR! 💚



Daryz becomes the first colt to retain the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe since 1978! 🤩@GraffardRacing @AgaKhanStuds pic.twitter.com/ajsw5jYqBO — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 4, 2026

Winning reaction Mickael Barzalona: "Daryz is just an exceptional horse, it was a tough race and it didn't go what we expected, he showed his talent in the end. "It's always a rough race and nothing goes to plan but the horse deserved to win again, throughout the season he was the best one. I'm delighted."

Daryz powers home to win his second Arc de Triomphe

Verdict 14 Maltese Cross, 15 Thundering On and 10 Friendly Soul best trio.

Parade ring updates 1 Daryz - strong and well muscled, plenty to like. 2 Saddadd - always presents like he’s carrying condition, typical look. 3 Chestnut Rocket - fit and fine, smart chestnut, plenty of chest. 4 Admire Terra - athletic and leggy, different type than we normally see from Japan, likeable. 5 Meisho Tabaru - muscular and well, doesn’t jump out. 6 Arrow Eagle - heavy and sweating, makes little appeal. 7 Bay City Roller - small and stocky, in fair order. 8 Minnie Hauk - sweating heavily and fussing, others jump out more. 9 Kalpana - similar presentation to York, rarely knocks your eye out but hard to find fault. 10 Friendly Soul - another one who looks the best she has all season, athletic and leggy, likeable. 11 Varandir - strong and tall for a three year old, in good order. 12 Benvenuto Cellini - filled out since last sighted, unsure on fitness and plenty of others stand out more. 13 Bright Light - does not look like an outsider, walks well and very relaxed. 14 Maltese Cross - looks outstanding, shine to the coat, well muscled, easily the best sighting all season. 15 Thundering On - tiny filly, very fit, plenty to like. 16 Diamond Necklace - not the biggest filly but quite delicate features and appeals to the eye.

Full result and report MISS YECHANCE 9/2 Shiri 6/1 Mission Central 9/1

What a moment for Jack Nicholls!



MISS YECHANCE wins the Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines! 🥇#QPAT | @karl_burke pic.twitter.com/NQwTsh7pfV — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 4, 2026

Winning reaction Assistant trainer James Cowley: "We haven't had her that long really, in terms of training-wise. She came to us from a season out in Dubai last winter. She had a win and a couple of places out there, she ran over all distances, five, six, seven furlongs, turf, dirt - so she's hardened and she's versatile. "We brought her into training after a break and a freshen up, she went to Royal Ascot and didn't disgrace herself. It was probably at Royal Ascot we thought we might have a very, very fast filly on our hands so we just played things a bit different with her and picked our races and she's just progressed, progressed and today's the pinnacle. "The owners are from Dubai I think, they like to have winners in Dubai hence why the filly was there last winter. Whether she'll go back out there for a campaign, she'll be campaigned differently if she goes back that's for sure, the races will be a little bit more limited and we'll be at the top level. "That was a win and you're in [for the Breeders' Cup]. I'll have to speak to the boss and the owners, the time frame from now to the Breeders' is a little bit on the short side but she's a filly that takes no work in between runs and you just like to keep her fresh so it's a possibility and the owners are very keen to do things like that so I'm sure it will be on the agenda."

Miss Yechance (red cap) claims the Prix de l'Abbaye

Verdict 13 Time For Sandals and 12 Shiri favoured pair.

Parade ring updates 1 Afjan - moves well, stocky build. 2 Corolla Point - tall and walks well, defined. 3 Redorange - preferred on last start when paddock pick, doesn’t stand out on fitness. 4 Ponntos - parading out of order to keep him calm, can get excitable, in good order. 5 Jawwal - lacks presence and very quiet. 6 Cover Up - walks well, in good order. 7 Mission Central - looks like a bit of quality against some of these, notable. 8 Rumstar - been looking better this season. 9 Miss Yechance - always presents with a high level of definition, similar to Newbury. 10 Monteille - always presents like he’s carrying condition. 11 Argentine Tango - tense but can get very toey, calm for her. 12 Shiri - unusual filly; very stocky and almost heavy looking, but seems to be her build, nice way about her. 13 Time For Sandals - dwarfed the other fillies in the race, most she has appealed all season. 14 Luna A Inbhir Nis - lacks the quality of opposition, for all she’s in good order. 15 Naana's Shadow - big solid filly, never presents overly fit but entirely typical for her in winning form.

Full result and report AMUSINGLY 15/2 Folsom Blues 5/6 favourite Man's Best Friend 12/1

The filly has beaten the boys!



Supplemented for the race, AMUSINGLY strikes in the G1 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere...#QPAT | @ctkjockey @GraffardRacing pic.twitter.com/QAZEHVteoi — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 4, 2026

Winning reaction Prince Saud bin Khalid: "We've been both lucky and fortunate to have such a quality filly. We expected her to do well, she did much better than that so I'm very pleased and my congratulations to all those that are involved, the trainer, the jockey, the whole team at Juddmonte - I am very, very happy. "The Arc is always going to be exceptionally important for all. We're looking forward to today's race, there's no exception really to any other one. It's a heritage for the late Prince Khalid in which the participation and the quality level is something that we take great pride in having. I hope we all enjoy the day and I hope we can be as lucky. "I wouldn't be surprised if Kalpana won to be honest with you but she's running against some of the best. We're very proud to have her. Just wish us the luck that we always look for in a race like this."

Amusingly is a stunning winner at ParisLongchamp

Verdict 6 Avec Toi best; like the 7 Alfred Wallace to outrun odds.

Parade ring updates 1 Folsom Blues - typical horse from the yard, slender and very fit. Not overly large. 2 Big Money Man - solid and strong, good chest, walks well, likeable. 3 Imperial Strike - unfurnished still, will be a better three year old. 4 Florida Bay - rangy and strong colt, no issues. 5 Crusherman - weak framed and flat rumped; makes little appeal as a physical. 6 Avec Toi - has presence and really catches the eye, well built, plenty to like. 7 Alfred Wallace - always looks the same, stocky and low set, not dismissed knowing his appearance. 8 Aix La Chappelle - relaxed colt, moves well as a result, caught the eye at Royal Ascot as physically forward and they’ve caught him up a bit. 9 Man's Best Friend - best of the AOB runners, has progressed physically since last sighted [by us] at Goodwood. 10 Amusingly - does not look out of place against the colts, very well balanced and correct, good attitude.

Full result and report GREEN EMPRESS 13/8 favourite Data 8/1 Queen Of The Day 11/2

Green Empress wins the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac



Our thoughts are with all connections of Spirit Tango, who suffered an injury during the race. pic.twitter.com/Pl0UDmTmfJ — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 4, 2026

Winning reaction Joseph O'Brien: "Close finish, never an easy watch but lovely ride from Christophe [Soumillon]. "Progressive and exciting filly. Really happy to win a Group 1 for Prince Faisal and his family. Very special weekend and it doesn't get any better than that. She's very tough. We were going up in distance today - it's a good start to a big day. We were hopeful that she would enjoy the extra distance. "Folsom Blues is a nice horse so we're hoping for a good run. I think it's a good distance for him and he's very ground versatile."

Green Empress holds on from Data in the Marcel Boussac

Verdict 1 Spirit Tango and 11 Data best pair although hard to find fault across the board; good standard field.