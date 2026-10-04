Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere report and reaction from ParisLongchamp

Slowly away and anchored in last place for much of the seven-furlong contest, Francis Graffard's classy daughter of No Nay Never, who had been supplemented into the race rather than take up her entry in the Marcel Boussac earlier on the card, travelled sweetly for Colin Keane in the silks of owners Juddmonte as Florida Bay and Crusherman put the pace into the race.

The short-priced favourite Folsom Blues (5/6), who was an impressive Group 1 winner during last month's Irish Champions Festival, came from second-last to lay down a menacing-looking move under Mickael Barzalona, but Keane had the move covered from halfway up the home straight.

Amusingly (15/2) breezed past the market leader and skipped to an impressive victory, following in the hoofprints of Happily (2017) and Danishkada (1986) as female winners of the Group 1 juvenile event.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet introduced the winner at 10/1 for next year's 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Graffard told Sky Sports Racing: "A lovely winner. The job of training racehorses is to make a decision and take responsibility for big decisions. She beat the second in the Marcel Boussac (Data) very easily so I was hoping I didn't make a mistake.

"But I listened to her properly and I had the backing of the Juddmonte team. This victory is very sweet."

In terms of future targets, there is no decision as to where she goes next but the trainer doesn't see her as being a Classic filly for 2027.

"I don't know, the key is she has a lot of speed. So I said to Barry Mahon (Juddmonte representative) I think she's more of a Commonwealth (Cup) filly than a Guineas filly. But today is a big win and I just want to enjoy that and winter well. Winning today is wonderful."