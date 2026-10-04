Qatar Prix de la Foret report and reaction from ParisLongchamp

True Love, winner of the 1000 Guineas at the start of May, gained her first win since in edging out Nighttime and stablemate Puerto Rico in the seven furlong Group 1.

The field broke in a decent line but Ryan Moore was content to take True Love back into the pack as Marvelman went on from My Calyx Cen with Puerto Rico wide of that pair.

Nighttime had a perfect spot on the rail but 9/4 favourite Thesecretadversary was soon pulling his chance away. With 600 metres to go, Marvelman was still at the head of affairs, narrowly from Puerto Rico, but Maxime Guyon was galvanising Nighttime on the inside and Christopher Head's colt, who had been disappointing since the French Guineas, responded and took a couple of lengths out of the field.

There was an ominous sight for the runner-up's supporters down the middle of the track as Moore was in the drive position aboard True Love who was in full flight. As she and Puerto Rico reached Nighttime's quarters the leader rallied but True Love would not be denied, putting her head down on the line to win by a head and a head at 5/2 in a pulsating finish.

The Foret is a 'win and you're in' for the Breeders' Cup Mile and True Love is 10/1 for that contest with Paddy Power and Sky Bet whose 6/4 favourite is Notable Speech.