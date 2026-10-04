Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac report and reaction from ParisLongchamp

Green Empress got Arc day off to a fine start for Joseph O'Brien by winning the Group 1 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac over a mile.

The progressive Saxon Warrior filly, who is out of a Sea The Stars mare, relished the step up from seven furlongs having followed home Sun Goddess in last month's Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh. Sun Goddess has got the better of Green Empress on three occasions all told this season but with Aidan O'Brien's star not in the ParisLongchamp line-up, the well-backed 13/8 favourite made the most of the opportunity. She was settled in midfield by Christophe Soumillon and came with her run in the home straight, hitting the front with a furlong to travel and holding the rallying Data (8/1) at bay. Queen Of the Day (11/2) finished third, while the front-running Spirit Of Tango, trained by Ralph Beckett, was pulled-up by Oisin Murphy having appeared to go wrong soon after turning for home. The winner was clipped to 12/1 from 20s by Paddy Power and Sky Bet for next year's 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Green Empress wins the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac



Our thoughts are with all connections of Spirit Tango, who suffered an injury during the race. pic.twitter.com/Pl0UDmTmfJ — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 4, 2026