The victory for Miss Yechance came just one day on from the Middleham-based Burke losing Group 1 star mare Fallen Angel, who suffered a fatal injury in the Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein on Saturday.

Mission Central (9/1) held on for third, with Cover Up (18/1) flashing home for fourth out much deeper on the track.

Francis Graffard's Shiri was the one to emerge from the pack as the biggest threat close home but the game winner stuck her neck out to prevail by a neck.

Never too far off the pace set by Ponntos and Mission Central towards the rail, Miss Yechance made her move a couple of furlongs out and edged ahead of Mission Central after Ponntos had weakened out of it.

The diminutive chestnut came into the race on the back of victories in a York handicap and a Group 3 at Newbury and, from stall eight in the hands of young rider Jack Nicholls, claimed an emotional Group 1 success.

The 19-year-old Nicholls, whose grandfather David 'Dandy' Nicholls trained the Abbaye winner with Continent in 2002, said on Sky Sports Racing: "I've never had a feeling like that, there's no words to describe it really but she does everything herself, I'm just the lucky lad who gets to sit on top of her.

"Personally, I feel like I don't do a whole lot on her, I just try and keep her as happy as I can and she does the rest.

"I'd by gutted if I couldn't keep it (the Nicholls name) going so obviously grandad and dad (Adrian) were class with sprinters, grandad won this with Continent so it's a dream come true.

"It's great for the yard as well, we had a bad day yesterday losing Fallen Angel so she might have been looking down and helped us that last 50 yards. It's very special. I'm delighted to get it done for Karl and everyone back home."

On the influence of his father, Nicholls added: "He's the best dad in the world, I went around to go and see him there on Thursday and we talked through the race. He said to me it's the fastest 55 seconds of your life, and it'll be the weirdest as well. But win, lose or draw just go and enjoy it. He doesn't put too much pressure on me but is always glad to see me do well."

Assistant trainer James Cowley told ITV Racing: "We haven't had her that long really, in terms of training-wise. She came to us from a season out in Dubai last winter. She had a win and a couple of places out there, she ran over all distances, five, six, seven furlongs, turf, dirt - so she's hardened and she's versatile.

"We brought her into training after a break and a freshen up, she went to Royal Ascot and didn't disgrace herself. It was probably at Royal Ascot we thought we might have a very, very fast filly on our hands so we just played things a bit different with her and picked our races and she's just progressed, progressed and today's the pinnacle.

"The owners are from Dubai I think, they like to have winners in Dubai hence why the filly was there last winter. Whether she'll go back out there for a campaign, she'll be campaigned differently if she goes back that's for sure, the races will be a little bit more limited and we'll be at the top level.

"That was a 'win and you're in' [for the Breeders' Cup]. I'll have to speak to the boss and the owners, the time frame from now to the Breeders' Cup is a little bit on the short side but she's a filly that takes no work in between runs and you just like to keep her fresh so it's a possibility and the owners are very keen to do things like that so I'm sure it will be on the agenda."