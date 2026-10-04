Christophe Soumillon guided Miss Scott to Group 1 glory in the Prix de l'Opera Longines at ParisLongchamp.
It has been a good weekend for the veteran Belgian and he showcased all of his talent with the perfect ride aboard Miss Scott (5/1), trained by John and Thady Gosden.
The winner of a Curragh Group 3 last time, Miss Scott bided her time in rear as Charlie Johnston's three runners took the field along from Beautify and the order had barely changed deep into the straight.
The field, though, had bunched up with Miss Scott making ground on the outside of Ryan Moore and Precise on the turn while Aventure had followed Cankoura through towards the centre of the course.
Aventure, the 6/5 favourite, was laboured in the straight while Precise and Moore were all dressed up with nowhere to go but it was plain sailing for Miss Scott who took advantage of a fair wind to take lengths out of the field.
Precise, stepping up to 10 furlongs for the first time, eventually bored a hole through the field and set off in pursuit but the bird had flown.
Pink Panthera got the best of a bunched finish for third.
Soumillon, who rode his first winner of the Prix de l'Opera 25 years ago, told Sky Sports Racing: "I was quite confident before the race to finish in the first three but I thought Aventure would be very hard to beat today and Precise as well.
"She jumped quite good out of the gates today. I needed the perfect run but in the false straight Ryan was trying to come out and I saw the filly in front of me going out and didn't travel that well so I took the option, and the risk, to go straight in the middle and when I was behind the horse in front of me, I didn't know if she was able to quicken so sharply.
"Finally she sprinted well. I felt in the last 100 yards the filly coming on my outside and I was just hoping that she didn't stop in front like last time at the Curragh but she was really professional.
"When you work for such amazing trainers, Francis-Henri Graffard, Aidan O'Brien, Joseph [O'Brien, John Gosden, it makes your life easy."
Soumillon is now the most successful jockey in the race's history and threw his whip into the celebrating crowd on his return to the winner's enclosure, explaining: "You have to share a few things with people. When I win a Grade 1 it's always the whip, a winner is the goggles and today I even give the gloves so I need to go to the tack shop again!"
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