It has been a good weekend for the veteran Belgian and he showcased all of his talent with the perfect ride aboard Miss Scott (5/1), trained by John and Thady Gosden.

The winner of a Curragh Group 3 last time, Miss Scott bided her time in rear as Charlie Johnston's three runners took the field along from Beautify and the order had barely changed deep into the straight.

The field, though, had bunched up with Miss Scott making ground on the outside of Ryan Moore and Precise on the turn while Aventure had followed Cankoura through towards the centre of the course.

Aventure, the 6/5 favourite, was laboured in the straight while Precise and Moore were all dressed up with nowhere to go but it was plain sailing for Miss Scott who took advantage of a fair wind to take lengths out of the field.

Precise, stepping up to 10 furlongs for the first time, eventually bored a hole through the field and set off in pursuit but the bird had flown.

Pink Panthera got the best of a bunched finish for third.