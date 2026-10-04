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Green Empress wins the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac Our thoughts are with all connections of Spirit Tango, who suffered an injury during the race. pic.twitter.com/Pl0UDmTmfJ

" Folsom Blues is a nice horse so we're hoping for a good run. I think it's a good distance for him and he's very ground versatile."

"Progressive and exciting filly. Really happy to win a Group 1 for Prince Faisal and his family. Very special weekend and it doesn't get any better than that. She's very tough. We were going up in distance today - it's a good start to a big day. We were hopeful that she would enjoy the extra distance.

Joseph O'Brien : "Close finish, never an easy watch but lovely ride from Christophe [Soumillon].

1 Spirit Tango and 11 Data best pair although hard to find fault across the board; good standard field.

Parade ring updates

1 Spirit Tango - very lean, not the biggest but all angles. Will fill into herself but she’s very fit.

2 So Lovely - strong filly, having a good look at everything, still a little babyish.

3 Malikat Al Remal - getting a little keen with the preliminaries, fit and fine.

4 Miss Miniver - lengthy filly, felt she’d be a better three year old last sighting when she’s filled into her frame; same comments apply.

5 Queen Of The Day- taken everything in her stride, strong.

6 Nevermindtherain - least liked of the AOB fillies, lacks presence.

7 Ibelieveicanfly - physically forward compared to a lot of these, big framed filly, likeable as a physical.

8 Green Empress - typical from the yard, slender framed and very fit, hard to fault for all she’s not the best physical.

9 Tall Trees - lacks quality against some of these.

10 Allela - well muscled, solid filly, plenty to like.

11 Data - most appealing of the French fillies; well balanced, not the biggest but pleases the eye.

12 Comedy Cen - starting to go in the coat, wears red hood but been calm enough, okay but doesn’t catch the eye.