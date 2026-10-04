Mikael Barzalona celebrates on Daryz
Mikael Barzalona celebrates on Daryz

Trackside Live for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp: parade ring updates and selections

Horse Racing
Sun October 04, 2026 · 6 min ago

The Trackside Live team are in France for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, providing parade ring updates and selections from ParisLongchamp.

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

13:09 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere

Parade ring updates

1 Folsom Blues

2 Big Money Man

3 Imperial Strike

4 Florida Bay

5 Crusherman

6 Avec Toi

7 Alfred Wallace

8 Aix La Chappelle

9 Man's Best Friend

10 Amusingly

12:31 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac

Full result and report

  1. GREEN EMPRESS 13/8 favourite
  2. Data 8/1
  3. Queen Of The Day 11/2

Winning reaction

Joseph O'Brien: "Close finish, never an easy watch but lovely ride from Christophe [Soumillon].

"Progressive and exciting filly. Really happy to win a Group 1 for Prince Faisal and his family. Very special weekend and it doesn't get any better than that. She's very tough. We were going up in distance today - it's a good start to a big day. We were hopeful that she would enjoy the extra distance.

"Folsom Blues is a nice horse so we're hoping for a good run. I think it's a good distance for him and he's very ground versatile."

Verdict

1 Spirit Tango and 11 Data best pair although hard to find fault across the board; good standard field.

Parade ring updates

1 Spirit Tango - very lean, not the biggest but all angles. Will fill into herself but she’s very fit.

2 So Lovely - strong filly, having a good look at everything, still a little babyish.

3 Malikat Al Remal - getting a little keen with the preliminaries, fit and fine.

4 Miss Miniver - lengthy filly, felt she’d be a better three year old last sighting when she’s filled into her frame; same comments apply.

5 Queen Of The Day- taken everything in her stride, strong.

6 Nevermindtherain - least liked of the AOB fillies, lacks presence.

7 Ibelieveicanfly - physically forward compared to a lot of these, big framed filly, likeable as a physical.

8 Green Empress - typical from the yard, slender framed and very fit, hard to fault for all she’s not the best physical.

9 Tall Trees - lacks quality against some of these.

10 Allela - well muscled, solid filly, plenty to like.

11 Data - most appealing of the French fillies; well balanced, not the biggest but pleases the eye.

12 Comedy Cen - starting to go in the coat, wears red hood but been calm enough, okay but doesn’t catch the eye.

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