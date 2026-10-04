The Trackside Live team are in France for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, providing parade ring updates and selections from ParisLongchamp.
- Click here for all today's fast results
- Click here for racecards and free video form
- Click here for today's Timeform tipsheet
All times BST. Please refresh for updates.
Parade ring updates
1 Folsom Blues
2 Big Money Man
3 Imperial Strike
4 Florida Bay
5 Crusherman
6 Avec Toi
7 Alfred Wallace
8 Aix La Chappelle
9 Man's Best Friend
10 Amusingly
Full result and report
- GREEN EMPRESS 13/8 favourite
- Data 8/1
- Queen Of The Day 11/2
Winning reaction
Joseph O'Brien: "Close finish, never an easy watch but lovely ride from Christophe [Soumillon].
"Progressive and exciting filly. Really happy to win a Group 1 for Prince Faisal and his family. Very special weekend and it doesn't get any better than that. She's very tough. We were going up in distance today - it's a good start to a big day. We were hopeful that she would enjoy the extra distance.
"Folsom Blues is a nice horse so we're hoping for a good run. I think it's a good distance for him and he's very ground versatile."
Verdict
1 Spirit Tango and 11 Data best pair although hard to find fault across the board; good standard field.
Parade ring updates
1 Spirit Tango - very lean, not the biggest but all angles. Will fill into herself but she’s very fit.
2 So Lovely - strong filly, having a good look at everything, still a little babyish.
3 Malikat Al Remal - getting a little keen with the preliminaries, fit and fine.
4 Miss Miniver - lengthy filly, felt she’d be a better three year old last sighting when she’s filled into her frame; same comments apply.
5 Queen Of The Day- taken everything in her stride, strong.
6 Nevermindtherain - least liked of the AOB fillies, lacks presence.
7 Ibelieveicanfly - physically forward compared to a lot of these, big framed filly, likeable as a physical.
8 Green Empress - typical from the yard, slender framed and very fit, hard to fault for all she’s not the best physical.
9 Tall Trees - lacks quality against some of these.
10 Allela - well muscled, solid filly, plenty to like.
11 Data - most appealing of the French fillies; well balanced, not the biggest but pleases the eye.
12 Comedy Cen - starting to go in the coat, wears red hood but been calm enough, okay but doesn’t catch the eye.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.