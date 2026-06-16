Pat Jupp reflects on day one of Royal Ascot 2026 as the milers took centre stage in the Queen Anne and St James's Palace Stakes.
Tactics are a crucial part of most sports - there’ll be countless discussions in pubs up and down the country about England’s formation in the World Cup in the coming weeks – but they are inherently more important in team events than individual sports, more moving parts giving greater scope for impact.
In horse racing, essentially an individual sport (even when badged as a team event like the Shergar Cup), there has been the odd instance over the years where lines between individual and team tactics become blurred.
Galileo and Fantastic Light fought out a thrilling finish in the 2001 Irish Champion Stakes, but would the result have been different had the Godolphin second string, Give The Slip, not allowed Fantastic Light up his inner entering the straight?
In today’s St James’s Palace Stakes, we saw a similar piece of race riding, and though in this instance it didn’t affect the result, the grey area surrounding this part of the sport again comes into focus.
Puerto Rico was a dual Group 1 winner at two who habitually races prominently, so he was hardly cast in the role of domestique for Gstaad, and such is Ballydoyle’s strength in depth they are often mob-handed in these top races, but his presence was still almost the deciding factor in a tight finish despite eventually finishing last, the manoeuvre by Christophe Soumillon to leave room on the inner for Gstaad, after a long look over his right shoulder at the three furlong pole, forcing Loughnane’s hand on Bow Echo, who came wider than ideal into the straight and made his move earlier than intended.
In terms of ratings, the messy nature of the St James’s Palace Stakes – there was also some early scrimmaging – means things are pretty much a case of as you were. Bow Echo remains on 131p, Gstaad edges up to 124 and Talk of New York retains his pre-race figure of 119p, the feeling being that he’ll have learnt plenty from this first time in Group 1 company, getting warm beforehand then racing keenly in the opening stages but still right in the shake-up until late on.
Turning our attention to the other Group 1 race over a mile on the opening day, if further proof were needed that the older brigade aren’t a particularly strong bunch, the Queen Anne provided it. Following on from Cicero’s Gift springing an almighty shock in the QEII Stakes last autumn, Ten Bob Tony crashed the party in the Festival curtain-raiser, his winning SP of 50/1 the biggest since this race was upgraded to Group 1 status in 2003.
A provisional rating of 123 leaves him still behind the Godolphin pair who lined up here and there’ll be other days for both of those, the evidence mounting that Ascot simply isn’t the track for Notable Speech (126), whilst the turns of Goodwood will surely suit Opera Ballo (125) better given his style of racing. Runner-up More Thunder remains on 122 but loses his ‘p’, and he could be worth a try in headgear given he appears to be developing a lazy streak.
Sporting Life Plus - click here to login
Did you know you're probably already a Sporting Life Plus member?
All you need is a Sky Bet, Paddy Power or Betfair account and, using the same login details, you can access:
- Timeform racecards featuring flags, comments, ratings and analysis
- Premium content including Value Bet and Kieran Shoemark
- Timeform TV Focus tips and big-meeting best bets
- Free video replays for every UK and Irish meeting
- Free horse, trainer and jockey tracking with My Stable
- Live on-site betting across web and mobile web platforms
- Enhanced football accumulators from This Week's Acca
- Early access to top sports previews including the Open and Wimbledon
Everything is underpinned by our brands' combined 200-plus years of expertise.
Everything is completely free. No catch, no payment if you reach a certain threshold, just free for everyone in the UK and Ireland.
If you're yet to sign up for Sporting Life Plus and don't have one of those accounts, you can do so HERE.
If you do have an account, login now for the complete Sporting Life experience.
Royal Ascot 2026
- Royal Ascot racecards, form and FREE video replays
- Royal Ascot going and weather forecast
- Royal Ascot odds with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot free bets
- Andrew Balding: My Royal Ascot team
- Karl Burke: My Royal Ascot team
- George Scott: My Royal Ascot team
- George Boughey: My five to follow at Ascot
- Guineas hero Bow Echo primed for 'ultimate test'
- Outfielder and the Wesley Ward squad
- Two-Year-Old Guide including Wathnan Racing
- Weighing up four stars in St James's Palace Stakes
- Three horses who could bounce back at Ascot
- Latest Royal Ascot tips and features
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org