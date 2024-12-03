Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

A winner of her sole outing in Irish points, Lady Balko was always likely to improve on her fair handicap hurdle form once sent over fences and that looks likely to be the case for a mare who recorded a hurdling hat-trick last season judging by her performance on Monday.

Having shaped as if in need of the run over an inadequate trip when fifth to Billytherealbigred in a novice handicap at Bangor on her chasing debut (form working out well) in October, Lady Balko got back on the up at Plumpton on Monday back up in distance.

She dictated travelling smoothly, quickened clear leaving the back straight and was firmly in control when untidy at the last, winning easily. Her jumping was very assured bar two minor blips and she is a young staying chaser to follow, with further wins sure to come her way this winter.