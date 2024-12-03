Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Won, 3m2f handicap chase, Plumpton, Monday 2 December
A winner of her sole outing in Irish points, Lady Balko was always likely to improve on her fair handicap hurdle form once sent over fences and that looks likely to be the case for a mare who recorded a hurdling hat-trick last season judging by her performance on Monday.
Having shaped as if in need of the run over an inadequate trip when fifth to Billytherealbigred in a novice handicap at Bangor on her chasing debut (form working out well) in October, Lady Balko got back on the up at Plumpton on Monday back up in distance.
She dictated travelling smoothly, quickened clear leaving the back straight and was firmly in control when untidy at the last, winning easily. Her jumping was very assured bar two minor blips and she is a young staying chaser to follow, with further wins sure to come her way this winter.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.