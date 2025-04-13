Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Three points of interest Jockey Jason Hart made a good start at Pontefract Jason Hart rode a double at Pontefract’s first fixture of the season last week and he has another good book of rides at the track on Monday. The pick of them could be the Hugo Palmer-trained juvenile Ardisia who goes in the Racing TV Sky Channel 424 EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (14:05).

He’s bred to be sharp and made a winning debut in a four-runner event at Musselburgh 12 days ago, showing signs of greenness in the early stages but picking up well when asked for his effort over a furlong out. The manner in which he came through from the back suggests he has a fair bit of ability and he has been found a race where those with experience don’t set the bar too high. Further progress is almost certain and, provided none of the newcomers prove above average, he should be hard to beat under a jockey who rides this track well.

Flags point to Camulet The Riu Hotels And Resorts Handicap (15:35) looks a useful, competitive handicap but the Timeform Flags strongly point in the direction of Calumet.

He showed plenty of ability on his debut last year when narrowly beaten at Kempton in a race which worked out very well and he bumped into a smart type on his next start at the same track. Calumet had no problem landing the odds at the third time of asking at Windsor, relishing the step up to a mile and a quarter as he stretched nine lengths clear, looking a very good prospect in the process. He ran at least as well in defeat on his final start last season and very much caught the eye on his recent return back at Kempton last month, one of the worst sufferers in the interference early in the straight. Calumet has both the Horse In Focus Flag and Hot Trainer Flag and remains unexposed as a handicapper, particularly over middle distances.

Skeltons assemble strong team at local track Dan Skelton is in a tough fight with Willie Mullins in search of a first Champion Trainer title and he sends a strong team to Warwick on Monday. He is the leading trainer at his local track this season, while his brother, Harry, is the leading rider with 14 wins at a 24.14% strike rate. Among the four runners for trainer Skelton, it is Lady Jago in the eventmasters.co.uk Mares’ Handicap Chase (17:10) who has the most potent claims.

She showed improved form to open her account in this sphere after a short break at Wincanton a fortnight ago, confirming the theory that she’s a much better mare away from the mud (her sole win over hurdles came on ground Timeform described at good). Lady Jago travelled fluently that day and didn’t let an untidy jump two from home scupper her chances, drawing clear on the flat and proving her stamina in the process. The return to two and a half miles isn’t a worry, though, and she looks particularly well handicapped from just 3lb higher – she also has the Horse In Focus Flag, highlighting her as a horse to follow.