Oisin Murphy: Newbury review and Newmarket preview

Oisin Murphy was impressed with Jonquil's performance in winning the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

The colt's success was the highlight of a four-timer for trainer Andrew Balding and treble for the jockey, producing a performance that saw him cut in the betting for the Betfred 2000 Guineas. Murphy told Sporting Life: “It was great to get the ball rolling at Newbury on Saturday, it was an important day and I I suppose Jonquil lived up to all the expectation. His work had been really nice leading into the race and he relaxed super with me and cruised into contention. “I just had to keep him up to his work late. It was important on only his third start that he learned a little bit and I was delighted with the way he went through the gears. He has a very good pick-up and ran the fastest last furlong so I’ll hope he’ll be getting a mile well. I wouldn’t have thought he’d get further than that though."

Jonquil earned a Timeform master rating of 112p for that Greenham win, Cosmic Year, successful in the same Juddmonte silks under Murphy at Kempton earlier in the week, is on 111P. When asked to compare then Murphy added: “They are both, thank god and I hope they stay that way, easy to ride in that they are well mannered and quite relaxed horses. In the Cosmic Year race the pace was very slow and he had a huge turn of foot in the last two-and-a-half furlongs and I was delighted with the way he galloped out. “I suppose naturally when he comes under pressure his head comes up but it’s not that he is thinking of not going forward, it’s just the way he’s built whereas Jonquil carries his head a bit lower. “Cosmic Year might be a bit of stockier type of horse, whereas Jonquil maybe has smaller feet and lighter bone. But they are similar. A mile is probably maximum distance for both of them and hopefully they can stay healthy and in one piece and really do well this summer."