The Lady Bamford owned Banyan made her racecourse bow in the seven furlongs fillies’ event at Newmarket (Good/Soft) in November, in which the same patron’s dual Classic winner Sariska made a winning start to her career sixteen years earlier. The Siyouni filly, who is out of a 1m 5f winning mare, came from the rear doing her best work late on and grabbing the runners-up berth. Beaten three and a half lengths by the well regarded Bright Times Ahead, she is from a family who progress with age and will come into her own over ten furlongs plus.

Shadwell Estate Company owned, the son of Frankel is out of a mare who was Listed placed over a mile for Kevin Prendergast in Ireland. A full-brother to former stablemate Al Asifah, who looked a top-class filly in the making when winning the Listed EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood by six and a half lengths a couple of years ago, he could make his debut in the Wood Ditton Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday (2.25) – his stable won the contest in 2021 and 2022, while dual Group 3 winner Lead Artist finished runner-up last year - and is regarded as a useful prospect.

Mishriff was a terrific horse for Prince Faisal and the Gosden family winning 7 of his 21 races and earning total prize-money of £11,859,305. His glittering CV included Group 1 wins in the French Derby, Sheema Classic and Juddmonte International. A six lengths winner of the last named event in 2021, the son of Make Believe’s biggest payday came in the Saudi Cup earlier the same year, earning his connections £7,229,270.

His full-brother Kaleido is most unlikely to match those achievements, but he made an encouraging start to his career, nevertheless, when a running on second in a soft ground maiden at Doncaster in late October. Partnered by Oisin Murphy, the Gosden trained runner travelled strongly and was never far off the pace. Slightly impeded by the eventual third Distant Memory when the tempo lifted, the more experienced Music of Time got first run. However, the Make Believe colt stayed on well under sympathetic handling and was only a length and a quarter behind the Godolphin owned winner. It was nearly four lengths back to the third.

Given a host of big race entries earlier this year, including the 2000 Guineas and Epsom Derby, Kaleido is from a family who get better with age and it isn’t unrealistic to believe he could develop into a stakes performer himself. Not over big, he holds entries over seven furlongs at Newmarket (Thursday) and Chelmsford (Friday) this week.

Entered in the Epsom Oaks (6th June) and Prix De Diane at Chantilly (15th June), this once raced daughter of Frankel did well to win on her debut at Wolverhampton a few days before Christmas. Similar to dual Group 1 winning former stablemate Emily Upjohn three years earlier, she was a narrow winner of a nine furlongs fillies’ maiden stakes at the Midlands track during the depths of winter. Partnered by apprentice Luke Catton, the Anthony Oppenheimer homebred filly was patiently ridden in rear early on before making headway leaving the backstraight. Taking over inside the final furlong, the Gosden runner hit a top speed of 39.34mph and won snugly by half a length. Bred for middle distances, she is out of the yard’s triple Group 1 and Irish Oaks winner Star Catcher and is likely to be steered towards a trial in the coming weeks.

Tycoon produced one of the most eyecatching performances of the season amongst the juveniles last year. Third at Sandown at the end of August, the Kingman colt hasn’t been seen since, but the fact he was entered in the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York (15th May), Prix du Jockey Club (1st June), Epsom Derby (7th June) earlier this year, suggests he is back in full work and going well.

Owned and bred by Bjorn Nielsen, of Stradivarius fame, he is related to Listed winner Chartreuse and the same connections 88 rated handicapper Assailant. Tycoon debuted in a hotly contested seven furlongs maiden stakes at the Esher track and was strong in the market beforehand. Sent off 3/1 and ridden by Oisin Murphy, the John & Thady Gosden trained runner fluffed his lines at the start and was immediately in rear. Making headway in the homestraight, he was pulled out inside the final two furlongs before coming home strongly behind two talented rivals – his jockey struggled to pull him up afterwards.

Beaten two and a half lengths by Jonquil and Centigrade (won easily since), he was the fastest in the final furlong covering it in 11.94 seconds, compared to the Sir Michael Stoute trained winner (11.99 seconds). Absent since, a reproduction of that performance will make him tough to beat in a maiden / novice in the spring. Then, all being well, a Derby trial could be on his radar.