Royal Ascot news: Owen Burrows excited by two star fillies

Owen Burrows is looking forward to running Falakeyah and Touleen at Royal Ascot next week.
The former heads to the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes seeking her first win since running away with the Pretty Polly at Newmarket last May.
She has a tendency to be keen in her races as was evident when finishing sixth in the Dahlia Stakes back on the Rowley Mile on her reappearance.
“She seems fine and Tom Marquand is coming down to have a sit on her tomorrow. She’s not the easiest, she likes to get on with things, and I think it will do Tom good to come and have a sit on her,” the trainer told Racing TV from Sandown on Friday.
“She seems grand and we’ll see. The talent is obviously there, and we just need to get her to channel it in the right direction.
“Her Pretty Polly win was very impressive but we’ve not seen that since. If we can get her back to that sort of level, I think she can go in there with a great chance.”
The year younger Touleen faces a potential Coronation Stakes rematch with True Love after finishing sixth behind Aidan O’Brien’s filly in the Betfred 1000 Guineas.
“I’m happy with her and think she’s taken a step forward from the Guineas. It all happened away from her really that day, what we thought was quite a good draw ended up not being a good draw,” the trainer continued.
“She got stuck on the far side on her own and has four-and-a-half lengths I think, to try and make up so it won’t be easy but I think Ascot will suit her better. The two times she’s run at Newmarket, she’s not been disappointing as such, but Saffie (Osborne) certainly felt she didn’t handle the undulations the best last time. So, the Old Mile will hopefully suit her better.
“I’m not confidently saying she’s going to be winning, but she could run a big race.”
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