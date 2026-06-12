Royal Ascot news: Owen Burrows excited by two star fillies

The former heads to the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes seeking her first win since running away with the Pretty Polly at Newmarket last May.

She has a tendency to be keen in her races as was evident when finishing sixth in the Dahlia Stakes back on the Rowley Mile on her reappearance.

“She seems fine and Tom Marquand is coming down to have a sit on her tomorrow. She’s not the easiest, she likes to get on with things, and I think it will do Tom good to come and have a sit on her,” the trainer told Racing TV from Sandown on Friday.

“She seems grand and we’ll see. The talent is obviously there, and we just need to get her to channel it in the right direction.

“Her Pretty Polly win was very impressive but we’ve not seen that since. If we can get her back to that sort of level, I think she can go in there with a great chance.”