Royal Ascot latest: Vicki Gibbins meets two big runners for Australia

'I come from a land down under,’ I hum quietly to myself, arriving at Ascot’s International Media Morning in search of Aussie sprinting superstars.
Ascot, the week before the Royal meeting, is simmering quietly. There are people everywhere: painting the underside of the pre-parade viewing steps (just in case someone takes a peek), planting an extravagance of pink flowers and putting the finishing touches to the parade ring (keep off the grass). It’s the glorious Ascot you know, but without the buzz of race-day – silent and waiting.
Overpass and Joliestar walk into the paddock and I’m immediately struck by their contrasting characters.
Overpass is unsure. England is a bit odd, overall. We speak a bit funny and there’s an obsession with tea that he can’t fathom. There are more people than he expected and quite frankly, he’s not convinced about a Friday morning trip to the city from his country pad.
A quick spin up Ascot’s home straight doesn’t change his feelings on the matter. He dances back in, revelling in the adoration from blue Overpass gilet-adorned connections, rolling his eyes and making the waiting press pack skitter.
Andrea Baker, wife of trainer Bjorn, laughs as she watches their star’s antics.
“He is an absolute character,” she says. “He knows his own mind. I love how intelligent, watchful and alert he is. My favourite thing about him is that he spots a camera and he poses, he loves it.
“Occasionally, when he comes out on the track, he plants all four feet and lifts from his neck – surveying his kingdom. He earnt himself the nickname of ‘King Of The West’ after winning two Group 1s in Ascot (Australia).”
An attempt is made to get a picture of trainer Bjorn and Overpass together, but the gelding is done now – he offers the waiting photographers five seconds of dancing feet and exits stage left.
Thankfully, his trainer is happy to stick around to discuss his charge’s chance in the Group 1 King Charles II Stakes.
“He’s a good traveller and I’m an exceptional traveller,” Bjorn laughs.“It’s going to be special: win, lose or draw. Today was about the race-day experience, he looked good during the gallop and Josh Parr [work rider/jockey] was happy with him.
“He’s not a champion in an Australian sense, but he’s our champion.”
Joliestar is different. She’s a five-time Group 1 winner but she doesn’t like to talk about it. Unassuming and quiet, the mare walks around the pre-parade with the confident assurance of a successful businesswoman in a first-class lounge, unperturbed by the buzzing of the international media ahead of her run in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.
A gallop makes no difference to her poise. Chris Waller’s mare walks back in after a successful workout, calm under the watchful eye of assistant trainer Charlie Duckworth. I’m wowed by her – she’s physically imposing, quietly unassuming and very quick.
“She doesn’t get flustered by much,” confirms Charlie. “She walked off the plane after three stops, arrived in the pitch black at a new stables with no mates alongside her – she walked in like she was checking into a hotel. It adds to her strengths, because she doesn’t waste any excess energy.
“She’s really enjoying her time at Lambourn. She gets a long walk back through the valley on her way home, has a look around at the wildlife that she doesn’t see at Rosehill.”
“Kangaroos?” I laugh.
“There are no kangaroos in Lambourn,” he confirms. “But there are plenty of deer!
“I was very happy with what she did this morning,” Charlie adds. “It was a confidence boosting piece of work rather than trying to break the clock. She’ll bounce through this and do another piece next week, then she’ll be ready to go.
“Ascot never gets old, it never will. It feels weird coming back here as an Englishman, with an Australian horse, to beat up your own nation but that’s very much the plan.”
Ascot is ready, and so are we.
Apart from Bjorn Baker, who needs to go top hat shopping tomorrow.
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