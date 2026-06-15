Royal Ascot 2026 day one tips | Bow Echo to star in the SJP on day one

Graham Cunningham sets the scene ahead of day one at Royal Ascot and provides his World Pool selections.
Time to go to Q School as World Pool returns to the royal stage
Day one of a long week at Royal Ascot.
It’s a 35-race marathon but the early fractions will help shape things for many punters, with Notable Speech, Confucius, Overpass, Bow Echo and Reaching High all sure to attract major support at home and abroad.
It’s hard to oppose at least two of the day one jollies, but World Pool punting often rewards those who think outside of the box and snagging a piece of the Quinella (first two in either order) can make the difference between a good week and a great one.
2.30: Queen Anne Stakes (1600m)
6-5-3-2
I’m conflicted here.
NOTABLE SPEECH has four of the world’s best mile races on his dance card and roared back to form by beating MORE THUNDER in the Lockinge, but will he get the true pace he thrives on if First Conquest doesn’t make the running and will his fiery stablemate OPERA BALLO settle well enough to reproduce his high-class Meydan and Sandown form?
More Thunder looks bound to run well, while last year’s winner DOCKLANDS returns with solid place claims again, and DAMYSUS is surely better than his below-par Lockinge sixth suggests.
I’m probably cruising for a bruising in tossing Opera Ballo from the short List – but Notable Speech looks the safer call if to put on top you’re seeking to snag the Queen Anne Quinella.
3.05: Coventry Stakes (1200m)
10-5-15-14
Aidan seeks his twelfth Coventry with Confucius and Great Barrier Reef and, as ever, the market will sway towards the one Ryan is aboard.
Moore generally chooses the right O’Brien colt in this historic G2 – including with Gstaad last year – and CONFUCIUS looked very sharp in making all Naas
That said, GREAT BARRIER REEF is much more than a second string and Ascot’s stiff 1200m will suit him very well judged on the way he came home in a Curragh G3 that has been won by several Ballydoyle subsequent Coventry winners.
It will come as a surprise if Aidan doesn’t fill one of the Quinella spots but picking a couple to go with his pair is tough.
That said, NIGHT IN VEGAS has looked useful and professional in landing his first two, while there was enough in MRAIR’s first two runs to suggest there could be much better to come now he moves up in class.
3.40: King Charles III Stakes (1000m)
2-9-10-6
Can a veteran who has lost his last seven in Australia prove too fast for Europe’s best 1000m horses?
OVERPASS looks bound to blaze for a long way, just as he did when fourth in Ka Ying Rising’s Everest last October, and the step down to a stiff 1000m shouldn’t be an issue as he bids to take this G1 Down Under for a seventh time.
That HK connection – and the global regard Aussie sprinters are held in – will probably see him jump as strong WP favourite and he’s a must for the Quinella slip.
And then it gets tricky.
AMERICAN AFFAIR did me a great turn by pouncing late here last year and looked right back on song when a strong travelling second in Night Raider’s Temple Stakes.
I’m not sure Night Raider is an Ascot horse, for all that he’s hitting the line much better since being gelded, but RUMSTAR’s best would make him a live longshot from a low draw and I can’t resist putting in a good word for the rejuvenated JAKAJARO just in case the combination of brazen speed and a high draw proves a successful formula for more than just the Aussie raider.
4.20: St James’s Palace Stakes (1600m)
1-2-6-5
Two Guineas winners and an exciting newcomer to the G1 party make for a special renewal and the fact that it’s run on the round mile adds an extra layer of tactical intrigue.
But BOW ECHO looked out of the top drawer at Newmarket, surging clear of GSTAAD as the pair drew eight lengths clear of panting pursuers, and a clear run will surely make him very hard to beat again.
Gstaad is thriving physically and might just be one of those rugged Aidan colts who keeps getting better with aggressive campaigning. He’ll give Bow Echo more to think about this time, possibly with stablemate Puerto Rico to assist tactically, but I’m still not quite sure what to make of Talk Of New York, who had the perfect setup in a strongly run Sandown Listed race and faces a much sterner question in a vastly deeper pool here.
Best of the Rest
Good luck if you’re planning to steam into Reaching High at around 3.2 or even shorter as he bids to make amends for last year’s luckless run in the Ascot Stakes at 5.00.
The vibes from Willie Mullins suggest this royal runner has been on layaway with redemption in mind, but it goes against the grain to tip a horse at skinny odds after such a long break and PUTURHANDSTOGETHER looks a very solid win and place alternative.
Joseph O’Brien saddled the second, third and fourth in this twelve months ago and Puturhandstogether is a proven force in major staying races after last year’s Irish Cesarewitch success.
Traffic trouble proved his undoing in a Chester Cup won by stablemate A Piece of Heaven, but he showed enough to suggest that he’s in great form and cheekpieces are an interesting addition as he reunites with stable jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.
The Wolferton Stakes at 5.35 looks an extremely complex puzzle, with a raft of horses looking very closely matched, but GHOSTWRITER is of some interest after a long break and last year’s Britannia fourth DIVIDEND appeals as the type who could fly nicely under the World Pool radar at long odds as he returns from a successful spell in Dubai.
All the signs suggest that VALIANCY has been carefully prepared with Ascot in mind and it’s tempting to use this typical Haggas improver as a Quinella banker in the Copper Horse Handicap at 6.10.
The progressive GAMRAI rates high on the list of those to pair with him, as does the consistent SING US A SONG, and last year’s Ascot Stakes winner ASCENDING and the Chester Cup third DURAJI are others to keep safe among the longer priced horses.
Royal Ascot 2026
- Royal Ascot racecards, form and FREE video replays
- Royal Ascot going and weather forecast
- Royal Ascot odds with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot free bets
- Andrew Balding: My Royal Ascot team
- Karl Burke: My Royal Ascot team
- George Scott: My Royal Ascot team
- George Boughey: My five to follow at Ascot
- Guineas hero Bow Echo primed for 'ultimate test'
- Outfielder and the Wesley Ward squad
- Two-Year-Old Guide including Wathnan Racing
- Weighing up four stars in St James's Palace Stakes
- Three horses who could bounce back at Ascot
- Latest Royal Ascot tips and features
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org