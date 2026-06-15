Royal Ascot 2026 day one tips | Bow Echo to star in the SJP on day one

Graham Cunningham sets the scene ahead of day one at Royal Ascot and provides his World Pool selections.

Racegoers pose for a photo at Royal Ascot

Day one of a long week at Royal Ascot. It’s a 35-race marathon but the early fractions will help shape things for many punters, with Notable Speech, Confucius, Overpass, Bow Echo and Reaching High all sure to attract major support at home and abroad. It’s hard to oppose at least two of the day one jollies, but World Pool punting often rewards those who think outside of the box and snagging a piece of the Quinella (first two in either order) can make the difference between a good week and a great one. 2.30: Queen Anne Stakes (1600m) 6-5-3-2 I’m conflicted here. NOTABLE SPEECH has four of the world’s best mile races on his dance card and roared back to form by beating MORE THUNDER in the Lockinge, but will he get the true pace he thrives on if First Conquest doesn’t make the running and will his fiery stablemate OPERA BALLO settle well enough to reproduce his high-class Meydan and Sandown form? More Thunder looks bound to run well, while last year’s winner DOCKLANDS returns with solid place claims again, and DAMYSUS is surely better than his below-par Lockinge sixth suggests. I’m probably cruising for a bruising in tossing Opera Ballo from the short List – but Notable Speech looks the safer call if to put on top you’re seeking to snag the Queen Anne Quinella.

Notable Speech is clear in the Lockinge

3.05: Coventry Stakes (1200m) 10-5-15-14 Aidan seeks his twelfth Coventry with Confucius and Great Barrier Reef and, as ever, the market will sway towards the one Ryan is aboard. Moore generally chooses the right O’Brien colt in this historic G2 – including with Gstaad last year – and CONFUCIUS looked very sharp in making all Naas That said, GREAT BARRIER REEF is much more than a second string and Ascot’s stiff 1200m will suit him very well judged on the way he came home in a Curragh G3 that has been won by several Ballydoyle subsequent Coventry winners. It will come as a surprise if Aidan doesn’t fill one of the Quinella spots but picking a couple to go with his pair is tough. That said, NIGHT IN VEGAS has looked useful and professional in landing his first two, while there was enough in MRAIR’s first two runs to suggest there could be much better to come now he moves up in class.

3.40: King Charles III Stakes (1000m) 2-9-10-6 Can a veteran who has lost his last seven in Australia prove too fast for Europe’s best 1000m horses? OVERPASS looks bound to blaze for a long way, just as he did when fourth in Ka Ying Rising’s Everest last October, and the step down to a stiff 1000m shouldn’t be an issue as he bids to take this G1 Down Under for a seventh time. That HK connection – and the global regard Aussie sprinters are held in – will probably see him jump as strong WP favourite and he’s a must for the Quinella slip. And then it gets tricky. AMERICAN AFFAIR did me a great turn by pouncing late here last year and looked right back on song when a strong travelling second in Night Raider’s Temple Stakes. I’m not sure Night Raider is an Ascot horse, for all that he’s hitting the line much better since being gelded, but RUMSTAR’s best would make him a live longshot from a low draw and I can’t resist putting in a good word for the rejuvenated JAKAJARO just in case the combination of brazen speed and a high draw proves a successful formula for more than just the Aussie raider.

4.20: St James’s Palace Stakes (1600m)

Billy Loughnane celebrates Bow Echo's 2000 Guineas win

1-2-6-5 Two Guineas winners and an exciting newcomer to the G1 party make for a special renewal and the fact that it’s run on the round mile adds an extra layer of tactical intrigue. But BOW ECHO looked out of the top drawer at Newmarket, surging clear of GSTAAD as the pair drew eight lengths clear of panting pursuers, and a clear run will surely make him very hard to beat again. Gstaad is thriving physically and might just be one of those rugged Aidan colts who keeps getting better with aggressive campaigning. He’ll give Bow Echo more to think about this time, possibly with stablemate Puerto Rico to assist tactically, but I’m still not quite sure what to make of Talk Of New York, who had the perfect setup in a strongly run Sandown Listed race and faces a much sterner question in a vastly deeper pool here.