Richard Spencer: Five to follow for 2025 Flat season

Richard Spencer is the latest trainer to provide Oli Bell with a handful of horses to follow for the months ahead on the Flat.

TWILIGHT CALLS - He's an older horse we've purchased off Henry Candy and Cheveley Park at the October horses-in-training sale. He'll hopefully start off at Newmarket at the Guineas meeting. He potentially could be one for those top sprints throughout the year so he'll start off in the Palace House Stakes all being well before Haydock's Temple Stakes and then onto Royal Ascot. YAH MO BE THERE - He ran fifth in the Greenham the other week and he ran OK, he'll come on for the run and the ground probably wasn't in his favour. He's got an entry in the Guineas and he could go there or we could be seeing him at Royal Ascot in the Jersey or something along those lines. He's hopefully got plenty left up his sleeve and is one for the summer months and top-of-the-ground conditions. WATCH: Yah Mo Be There wins Listed race at Newbury last July

SPACE COWBOY - He's had a lot of problems and the owners have been very patient but he showed a good level of ability at two and three. He could potentially be one that, if the wheels stay on and we keep going the way we're going, we could have a bit of fun with in the summer. But he's one that has shown ability, had problems, but could still be one to look out for. GOLD DIGGER - We bought this two-year-old filly from the breeze-ups. She's a Starman filly from a very fast family. She hopefully will be trying to target a maiden before going to Royal Ascot either for the Queen Mary or the Albany. That's the plan and she's an exciting filly. POISON ARROW - We will probably see this juvenile out before Ascot but hopefully he'll debut around then or late-June. He's a Dark Angel colt out of a mare called Silk Bow. He was purchased at Doncaster, the premier yearling sale, and we trained the full-sister who was a very fast two-year-old. He's got a bit of size and substance to him and I think he could be an exciting two-year-old for the year ahead.