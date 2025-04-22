Tom Clover: Five to follow for 2025 Flat season

ROGUE LIGHTNING - He's slightly obvious but he won a Group 3 nicely in Qatar and was second in Kentucky (Keeneland) the other week. He's going to stay out there in the States to go to Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Saturday and run in a Group 2 there. So he's quite a fun horse to follow and I've always had a lot of belief in him. He lost his way a bit last year but fingers crossed as a five-year-old he seems to have that spark back that he had as a three-year-old.

TABLETALK - Another fairly obvious one after being touched off at Newbury in the John Porter. He'll probably go back to Ascot for the Aston Park in a couple of weeks' time and he's just a lovely horse. I would hope he could continue to progress and is rated 108 now.

FIFTY NIFTY - He ran very well on the last day of the Craven meeting at Newmarket, just beaten a neck into second by Ten Pounds who made all the running for Harry Charlton. We hope he's a lovely, progressive horse having had the four runs last year and is now four years old. I hope he'll have a nice year and might just win a big one somewhere along the way with a bit of luck.

ANGEL OF ANFIELD - He's a Harry Angel who is going nicely and might start at Ascot in that conditions race on April 30.

AMOONY - She's probably more one for six furlongs and the middle or end of May, but she's shaping up nicely enough and will hopefully be a fun filly for the year ahead for her owners.