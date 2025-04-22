Harry Eustace: Five to follow for 2025 Flat season

DIVINE COMEDY - She went through the handicap route last year and did very well. Her first run back this year was the best first-time-out effort we've had from her, just getting beaten a short-head in a Listed race. She'll have a go in a few of the black type staying races this year and will head to the Sagaro Stakes with a run under her belt. If there was a bit of cut in the ground you could see her go and run a big race.

LA BOTTE - He won nicely up at Newcastle. He's still a bit of an unknown but shapes like quite a nice horse. He's owned by some Australians who are quite keen to have a runner at Ascot (Royal meeting) so where we go next I'm not sure. Like a lot of other people though, we're plotting a way back from Ascot.

TIME FOR SANDALS - She's probably the form horse for this year and I thought she ran very well in the Fred Darling and just got a bit tired. She probably didn't stay properly and will drop back to six furlongs. It will be a tough year for her as it's hard for three-year-old fillies but she'll run in a lot of the obvious six furlong races and we'll see what we can do.

LORAXED - I've got an unraced son of Awtaad owned by OTI Racing. He seems to go nicely and could be one for three-year-old handicaps in the second half of the year.

EDUARDO CALDERON - He's a two-year-old I quite like. He'll have a run over five furlongs but shapes like six will be preferable. He looks a nice enough type and we're just building up his fast work a little bit and he might be one to follow.