Harry Eustace: Five to follow for 2025 Flat season

Oli Bell continues the series with an update from trainer Harry Eustace who nominates his handful of horses to keep on side this Flat season.
DIVINE COMEDY - She went through the handicap route last year and did very well. Her first run back this year was the best first-time-out effort we've had from her, just getting beaten a short-head in a Listed race. She'll have a go in a few of the black type staying races this year and will head to the Sagaro Stakes with a run under her belt. If there was a bit of cut in the ground you could see her go and run a big race.
LA BOTTE - He won nicely up at Newcastle. He's still a bit of an unknown but shapes like quite a nice horse. He's owned by some Australians who are quite keen to have a runner at Ascot (Royal meeting) so where we go next I'm not sure. Like a lot of other people though, we're plotting a way back from Ascot.
TIME FOR SANDALS - She's probably the form horse for this year and I thought she ran very well in the Fred Darling and just got a bit tired. She probably didn't stay properly and will drop back to six furlongs. It will be a tough year for her as it's hard for three-year-old fillies but she'll run in a lot of the obvious six furlong races and we'll see what we can do.
LORAXED - I've got an unraced son of Awtaad owned by OTI Racing. He seems to go nicely and could be one for three-year-old handicaps in the second half of the year.
EDUARDO CALDERON - He's a two-year-old I quite like. He'll have a run over five furlongs but shapes like six will be preferable. He looks a nice enough type and we're just building up his fast work a little bit and he might be one to follow.
