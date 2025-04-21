Menu icon
David Egan celebrates
David Egan celebrates

David Egan: Five to follow this season

By Oli Bell
Horse Racing
Mon April 21, 2025 · 2h ago

Top jockey David Egan is the latest in Oli Bell's series as big names provide their five to follow this season.

Arizona Blaze: Busy two-year-old who has done really well physically over the winter. I was impressed by his win in the Group Three at Chantilly last week. I think his main goal this season would be the Commonwealth Cup and he's definitely up there as one of the leading fancies. Fun horse who I really enjoy riding.

Salamanca: Jane Chapple-Hyam had a very long-term plan in place to win the Easter Classic and she pulled it off once again. He’s a horse who’s always had a lot of ability and hopefully now everyone can see it on the track. I’m sure there is another goal for him somewhere along the line this summer.

Cathedral: Expensive breeze-up purchase who couldn’t have looked any more impressive winning her maiden and took another step forward finishing second in the Oh So Sharp, beaten by a more experienced, battle-hardened rival from Aidan O'Brien's. She is one who I’m really looking forward to get back on the track.

Power Blue: I think he’s the best two-year old I’ve sat on so far this year, lots of scope and has the potential to stay a lot further. So the sky is the limit with him. He has a great mind which is vital with juveniles.

Square Necker: Ran an eye-catching debut at Doncaster when showing greenness and immaturity throughout . If he was to take a step forward from that I see him being a potentially smart middle distance/staying horse in the future. I would say his future down the line will be over further than the ten furlongs he ran on debut.

