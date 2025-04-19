Menu icon
Cosmic Year scoots to victory at Sandown
Cosmic Year scoots to victory at Sandown

Harry Charlton: Five to follow from my Beckhampton yard for the 2025 Flat season

By Oli Bell
Horse Racing
Sun April 20, 2025 · 2h ago

Harry Charlton nominates five (well, six) horses to follow for the 2025 Flat season.

COSMIC YEAR – I’ll give you five obvious ones and one a bit different. First, Cosmic Year. He’s an exciting horse going forward after winning his novices. We’re still not sure where he runs next.

HAND OF GOD – He won the 10-furlong handicap at Royal Ascot. He’s all set to come back at Newmarket on Guineas weekend in the nine-furlong handicap. I still think he’s a horse with a lot of talent and can hopefully progress again this year.

KIKKULI – He’s still in training and I’m looking forward to running him. He should run in England but there’s a chance he heads off to America as well looking at some Grade 1 races over there.

KING’S GAMBIT – He’s owned by Wathnan Racing now and will run in the 1m4f Group 3 at Newbury on Lockinge weekend. He’s a horse we think has unfinished business.

OKEECHOBEE – We’re a fan of Okeechobee who won the Gordon Richards last year. He’s in the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton on Monday, it’ll be his first run back off a year off but we think he’s a classy horse.

SKIMMER – For something a bit different, Skimmer. He’s a nice unraced three-year-old owned by Juddmonte. He’s a Kingman half-brother to Okeechobee and he will run in the next month or so over 10 furlongs.

Harry Charlton Stable Tour
Harry Charlton Stable Tour

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

