Harry Charlton: Five to follow from my Beckhampton yard for the 2025 Flat season

Harry Charlton nominates five (well, six) horses to follow for the 2025 Flat season.
COSMIC YEAR – I’ll give you five obvious ones and one a bit different. First, Cosmic Year. He’s an exciting horse going forward after winning his novices. We’re still not sure where he runs next.
HAND OF GOD – He won the 10-furlong handicap at Royal Ascot. He’s all set to come back at Newmarket on Guineas weekend in the nine-furlong handicap. I still think he’s a horse with a lot of talent and can hopefully progress again this year.
KIKKULI – He’s still in training and I’m looking forward to running him. He should run in England but there’s a chance he heads off to America as well looking at some Grade 1 races over there.
KING’S GAMBIT – He’s owned by Wathnan Racing now and will run in the 1m4f Group 3 at Newbury on Lockinge weekend. He’s a horse we think has unfinished business.
OKEECHOBEE – We’re a fan of Okeechobee who won the Gordon Richards last year. He’s in the Listed Magnolia Stakes at Kempton on Monday, it’ll be his first run back off a year off but we think he’s a classy horse.
SKIMMER – For something a bit different, Skimmer. He’s a nice unraced three-year-old owned by Juddmonte. He’s a Kingman half-brother to Okeechobee and he will run in the next month or so over 10 furlongs.
