Charlie Fellowes: Five to follow for 2025 Flat season

LUTHER - He ran a screamer at Chelmsford on his comeback the other week where a slow start put him on the back foot and then got caught in a pocket when trying to make a move. The plan is to go to the French Guineas, the Chelmsford winner is going to the same race I think as well. I'd have a large bet that we'll overturn the form with the winner but whether either of them are good enough to win a French Guineas I don't know. But he's a very good horse, I think he'll stay 10 furlongs, I don't think he'll stay further than that. His work at home has been very good and he's a horse we like a lot. He's definitely got a big future.

SHES PERFECT - She ran well in France earlier in the month, the winner (Zarigana) is talked about like it's the next Frankel and we gave it something to think about despite a lot going wrong. She was keen and gassy in front and still managed to give the winner a proper race. She's going to go back out to France too, she's a beautiful filly and will stay 10 furlongs as well. I'd be very disappointed if she's not up to winning a Group race, the same applies to Luther.

IVATT - He made a lovely debut at Newmarket last year in a 10-furlong maiden where he travelled like the best horse in the race. He was a big, immature colt. He's a lovely staying prospect and stuck to his task when third on his reappearance over 12 furlongs at Musselburgh. I thought he might win there but possibly needed the run and will stay all day. He remains a lovely prospect and one I'm excited about.

SWORD OF WESSEX - He's another who has had a run this spring, finishing third at Kempton when upped to 10 furlongs for the first time. He was sixth at Newbury on debut last year before taking a big step forward when an eyecatching second in a race that has worked out very well at Sandown. He'll stay 12 furlongs, isn't the flashiest work horse at home but there's an engine under the bonnet.

HAAZEEZ - He was really disappointing last Saturday but I looked around the yard last night and he still hasn't quite come in his coat, he still looks quite wintry and maybe he's just not quite there just yet. He did a really nice bit of work last week with some decent horses but you never replicate race conditions at home and maybe he needs more time. I'm certain there's a nice horse in there somewhere and I'd be really disappointed if he's not well handicapped off a mark in the mid-70s.