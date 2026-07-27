Richard Hannon on two-year-olds heading to Goodwood including Pershaada and Cut A Dash

Richard Hannon believes his two-year-old team can come to the fore and help thrust him into the spotlight at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival.
The Classic-winning handler has enjoyed many great days at the five-day meeting in years gone past with his juvenile runners.
And this year Hannon hopes he can secure more Group race glory with talented two-year-olds Pershaada and Cut A Dash at the picturesque Sussex venue.
First to grace the track will be Pershaada, who will bid to strike gold over five furlongs in the Group Three Verve Clicquot Molecomb Stakes on Wednesday.
After running out an impressive winner of a course and distance on her penultimate start, the daughter of Persian Force followed that effort up with a solid fourth upped to Group Two level in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. And although this test will see Pershaada take on the boys once again, Hannon is confident the Middleham Park Racing-owned filly will be in the shake-up.
Hannon said: “I think Pershaada is in the form of her life. I think she could take plenty of stopping in the Molecomb as she is a very good filly. If she got beat I doubt it would be because she is not good enough. She is very quick.
“She was fourth last time in the Queen Mary, and before that she was beaten at Southwell behind the subsequent Marygate winner, but she wasn’t quite herself that day.
“She is a very fast filly and she has won at Goodwood already, and the time she clocked that day was very impressive, so we know she handles the track."
Twenty four hours after Pershaada bids for pattern-race glory it will be the turn of stablemate Cut A Dash to do likewise in the Group Two Markel Richmond Stakes.
After making the perfect start to life with victory in a six furlong novice event at York, the son of Starspangledbanner was only beaten a length back in fourth in the Group Two Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting.
While Hannon has plenty of respect for the unbeaten Flann Sunna, he believes Cut A Dash will give the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained colt plenty to think about.
Hannon added: “He was shorter for the Richmond than the Vintage so we decided to go that route, but the Crisfords horse could be very good.
"The Coventry form is usually the best form in the book at this stage of a season. When the line came in the Coventry I was delighted as I think six furlongs is far enough for him at the moment, but I think he will get seven furlongs in time.
“I think over six furlongs, if they go quick, he will be hard to beat as he won his maiden over five furlongs. I’ve won this race with Ivawood and Mehmas, and I think this one is a very good horse.”
And of his other two-year-old runners at the meeting, Hannon believes that Persian Spring could go well with his sights lowered stepping back up to six furlongs in the Hawes & Curtis Nursery Stakes on Friday.
Having opened his account at the second time of asking at York, the son of Persian Force failed to cut any ice switched back to five furlongs in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes at the Royal meeting.
He said: “I had Persian Spring in the July Stakes, but he wasn’t right and he will go for the six furlong nursery at Goodwood. I think he has a great chance."
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