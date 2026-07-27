Richard Hannon on two-year-olds heading to Goodwood including Pershaada and Cut A Dash

The Classic-winning handler has enjoyed many great days at the five-day meeting in years gone past with his juvenile runners.

And this year Hannon hopes he can secure more Group race glory with talented two-year-olds Pershaada and Cut A Dash at the picturesque Sussex venue.

First to grace the track will be Pershaada, who will bid to strike gold over five furlongs in the Group Three Verve Clicquot Molecomb Stakes on Wednesday.

After running out an impressive winner of a course and distance on her penultimate start, the daughter of Persian Force followed that effort up with a solid fourth upped to Group Two level in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. And although this test will see Pershaada take on the boys once again, Hannon is confident the Middleham Park Racing-owned filly will be in the shake-up.

Hannon said: “I think Pershaada is in the form of her life. I think she could take plenty of stopping in the Molecomb as she is a very good filly. If she got beat I doubt it would be because she is not good enough. She is very quick.

“She was fourth last time in the Queen Mary, and before that she was beaten at Southwell behind the subsequent Marygate winner, but she wasn’t quite herself that day.

“She is a very fast filly and she has won at Goodwood already, and the time she clocked that day was very impressive, so we know she handles the track."